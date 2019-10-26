HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – It’s a pretty conventional tactic.
Long field goal in crunch time? Call a timeout to ice the kicker.
Tyson Helton did that once, then twice. Both times on the practice kick after the whistle was blown, Justin Rohrwasser booted the 53-yarder right down the middle.
By that point, Helton and Western Kentucky just hoped something would change when his third swing of the leg counted.
“He had three opportunities and he nailed all three of them,” WKU receiver Lucky Jackson said. “You can’t really say much about that.”
Rohrwasser hit two career-long field goals for Marshall on Saturday. His longest counted as the walk-off in the Thundering Herd’s 26-23 win Saturday afternoon at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, handing the Hilltoppers their first loss in Conference USA and therefore shaking up the standings in the East Division.
WKU (5-3 overall, 4-1 C-USA) scored 16 unanswered points to tie the game at 23-all with 6:19 left in regulation. The Hilltoppers’ final drive turned into a punt that gave Marshall (5-3, 3-1) the ball at its own 13-yard line with 1:21 left and one timeout. The Thundering Herd used 10 plays to drive the ball to the WKU 36 to set up Rohrwasser with a potential game-winning field goal.
To try and ice him, Helton called a timeout and hoped officials wouldn’t let the kicker have an attempt. But Rohrwasser made his unofficial practice kick to the delight of the 22,099 in attendance. Helton took his last timeout on the next attempt and, again, the redshirt senior kicker made it.
His previous career-long was a 43-yarder in the third quarter that put Marshall up 23-7. Hanging in the balance was the difference in WKU having one last life with a shot to make the most of overtime or a walk-off field goal that would wipe off a solid comeback.
“You can only hope that he misses it,” WKU running back Gaej Walker said. “I just hoped he missed it.”
Rohrwasser’s kick was money again, making him 4-for-4 for field goals on a day WKU’s defense once again kept the opposing team out of the end zone in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to preserve the four-game winning streak it carried into Huntington.
“The kid made a 53-yard field goal and not only did he make it, he made it three times,” Helton said. “It was their day.”
The Hilltoppers still hold a half-game lead in the C-USA East Division standings with Florida Atlantic coming to Bowling Green this coming Saturday.
WKU needed a rally to overcome two first-quarter turnovers that led to two Marshall touchdowns.
Subsequently, the Hilltoppers allowed the most yards since their last defeat against Louisville on Sept. 14. Marshall went for 401 yards and averaged six yards per play. Most of that damage was done in the first half as WKU, for the fourth straight conference game, kept its opponent without a touchdown in the second half.
C-USA leading running back Brenden Knox was held to 84 yards on 19 carries. It was Rohrwasser’s field goals of 31, 43, 46 and 53 yards that made the difference in Marshall’s third-straight win over WKU.
WKU trailed 23-7 and cut it to a 10-point game with Ty Storey’s quarterback sneak at the goal line. Cory Munson drilled a 27-yard field goal to bring WKU within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Walker’s second touchdown run went for 16 yards and tied the game at 23-all with 6:19 remaining. WKU got one more possession but went three-and-out.
“Defense was great in the second half to come out,” Helton said. “Offense did great the second half to get some long drives and some big scores there. Only thing offensively was we had our opportunity to go win it ourselves and we ended up in a three-and-out.”
The Hilltoppers paid for their early mistakes. Helton called a reverse pass on WKU’s opening drive. Jacquez Sloan ran to the left side of the field and overshot Jahcour Pearson, who couldn’t break up the interception made by Kereon Merrell.
Isaiah Green led the Thundering Herd down the field and hit Armani Levias in a one-on-one battle with Trae Meadows for a 25-yard touchdown pass.
WKU dug its hole deeper with another turnover on the next drive. Storey drove WKU inside Marshall territory, but dropped the ball while winding up to throw on third down. Merrell recovered that fumble for his second turnover.
A 54-yard connection from Green to Broc Thompson set up the quarterback’s 4-yard keeper to put Marshall up 14-0 at the 6:56 mark of the first quarter.
Cory Munson missed a field goal attempt on WKU’s next drive, leaving the Hilltoppers empty-handed on their first three drives. Rohrwasser made a 46-yard field goal to extend Marshall’s lead to 17-0 early in the second quarter.
WKU found the end zone once its defense finally forced a three-and-out. With 4:14 left in the first half, Walker converted a third-and-short into a 33-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 10.
Marshall added a field goal late in the second quarter to make it a 20-7 lead at halftime. WKU got the ball to midfield before the half, but Storey’s Hail Mary attempt was intercepted by Naquan Renalds.
“I feel like we started slow offensively and defensively,” Jackson said. “We all got stronger as the game went on and we finished strong. I feel like that slow start got the best of us.”
Storey completed 31-of-43 pass attempts for 292 yards. He connected with Jackson for a WKU record 16 receptions for 168 yards.
“I can sleep at night because we had our chance and we didn’t make it happen offensively,” Helton said. “That’s just football. We punted it down there and they made a nice long drive and a great kick. My hat's off to them and their score.”
UP NEXT
The Hilltoppers host Florida Atlantic on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Owls defeated Old Dominion 41-3.
NOTES
Tyson Helton is now 5-3 as WKU’s coach. … Marshall won its third straight over WKU and leads the overall series 7-4. … WKU is one win away from bowl eligibility. … Ty Storey’s 31 completions and 43 pass attempts were both season highs. … Lucky Jackson moved into sixth on WKU’s all-time receiving list (161) with 16 receptions at Marshall. His 168 yards increased his career receiving total to 2,119, making him the ninth receiver in WKU history to surpass 2,000 yards. … Announced attendance at Joan C. Edwards Stadium was 22,099.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.