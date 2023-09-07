Moussa Barry was ready for the moment, just not the moment after that.
Barry, a redshirt freshman wide receiver playing his first season at Western Kentucky, made his first catch as a Hilltopper count when he hauled in a 51-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Austin Reed in the second half of Saturday's 41-24 season-opening victory against South Florida at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Barry successfully pulled off a stop-and-start double move against a Bulls cornerback in man-to-man coverage, springing free for a sideline pass that he carried into the end zone.
It's not that Barry was surprised to be in the end zone – he wasn't. He just hadn't really thought beyond the moment of scoring that TD. He stood up with no plan for an end zone celebration, but teammate Dalvin Smith was there with the assist as he raised Barry skyward as his teammates arrived to congratulate him on his first collegiate touchdown.
"Honestly that first catch, in the moment, I really didn't know how to feel because it was my first one and it was for a touchdown," Barry said. "So I just kind of stood up and just stood there like ... I mean, I was expecting it. When I saw the play call, I knew it was a touchdown. It was a very good feeling. My family's here, got a score first catch – it's one of a kind."
It was an affirming moment for Barry, who bet on himself when he accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity at WKU after playing his first college season at NCAA Division II Mars Hill (N.C.).
A native of Dacula, Ga., the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Barry didn't even start playing football until his junior year in high school – and promptly broke an ankle.
"Senior year, I had a decent year," Barry said. "Mars Hill threw me a scholarship, so I went there and just did what I could. I didn't get no burns because I was a freshman. I just hit the portal. I bet on myself.
"In November, I hit the portal. I already knew what I was going to have to do. Since January, I got home, worked out with my trainers back at home, knowing I'm just going to have to put the work in. God was going to give me an opportunity somewhere."
Barry connected with WKU alum Stephon Brown, a former wideout for the Hilltoppers who now trains wide receivers in the Atlanta area. Brown in turn got in touch with current WKU offensive line coach Zach Langford, a Dacula native – he went to the same high school as Barry – who was on the Tops' staff when Brown played in Bowling Green.
"Stephon Brown, who played here in kind of the (Jeff) Brohm era when I was here the first time, trains guys in Atlanta at the receiver position, is really kind of a nationally recognized receiver guru, that had worked with him and knew of him. Obviously as an alumni, he's connected here and got Moussa basically recommended to come up here and join the team.
"And I'll tell you, he's done and unbelievable job. He's a gifted athlete, he's a good player, he's fully bought in, he practices hard and I'm really happy for him that he was able to go out there that first game and make a play."
Barry had that one season of film from his senior high school – at Mars Hill, he only appeared in four games and made two catches for 30 yards. Along with Brown's recommendation, it was enough to convince WKU's offensive staff to bring in Barry for a workout in May.
"WKU was really the only school that hit me up," Barry said. "There was a couple small D2s and jucos that were hitting me up, but I believed in myself. I wanted to go D1 and show what I could do."
Barry got his chance Saturday, when the Tops had to find other options in the pass game when top receiver Malachi Corley was injured in the first quarter and Michael Mathison, WKU's second-leading returning wideout from 2022, was also sidelined with an injury.
With the game tied at 24-all in the third quarter, Barry's time arrived as the Tops called for a shot down the field.
"Going back into halftime, we felt like we needed to take some shots, more shots," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "Austin took some one-on-one shots out there you saw and we missed them. We felt like we needed to double-move them and we did. That's when Moussa caught the touchdown."
It was a decisive play at a critical moment, giving WKU a lead it would not surrender the rest of the game.
"Credit to him for coming in and approaching like he did, doing it the right way, putting his head down and working," Lankford said. "He's very talented – he flashed early. I coach the offensive line, but sometimes you see a guy out there running around and just the way they look and move and catch the ball, it looks good. He's certainly one of those guys."
Barry never took his chance at WKU for granted, not for a second.
"The most impressive thing about Moussa is when he came in, he's one of the hardest workers that we have on the team," WKU first-year offensive coordinator Drew Hollingshead said.
Barry does have at least one area to continue putting in the work – end zone celebrations. Don't worry – he's on it.
"Next touchdown, I'm definitely going to have something for ya'll," Barry said.