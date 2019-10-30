Gaej Walker’s time as a running back in high school made it a smoother transition when Tyson Helton’s staff wanted to move him from defense back to offense in the spring.
Since then, he’s been the workhorse of the Western Kentucky backfield, accounting for 57 percent of the team’s carries.
It’s one thing to ask an athlete to run the ball and use instincts to find defenders where they’re not. It’s another to develop running back-specific traits.
Helton thought Walker’s performance at Marshall was a big steppingstone game for his featured running back.
“I thought the last game was the first one where he saw everything,” Helton said. “There’s times we go back and look at the tape and he makes a good run, but there’s other times he had a crease there and he should’ve seen that crease. I felt like his vision, he saw it perfectly.”
Walker turned in his fifth 100-yard yard game Saturday with 12 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns. His scoring runs of 16 and 33 yards were the evidence Helton points to for Walker’s improved vision.
“As he started out, as any good runner does, he takes it and uses the force, tries to find his way through,” Helton said. “Game by game, he’s really starting to see and understand what’s going to happen before it happens to him. He can line up and see field pressure and the defense is going to slant and so I’m going to have to cut this back. He’s starting to understand those things.”
Walker’s touchdown runs gave WKU the offensive break it’s been looking for all season. Of WKU’s 21 touchdown drives through eight games, 14 of those scores have come from inside the 10-yard line, which obviously means more play calls and a shorter field for opposing teams to defend. Scoring on longer plays is all part of the evolution toward what Helton wants this offense to become.
“It makes it easier as a play caller to not have to drive it and drive it and get it to the five and get in the goal-line offense,” Helton said. “That’s what good offenses do and we talk about it. It was great to see him finally start to do that where we didn’t have to always grind it out to the end zone.”
Walker’s 33-yard touchdown run came on the left hash with Parker Howell checked in as the blocking tight end on the left side. Once Walker poked through the line, he instantly shifted right and found a crease to the right pylon. He won that foot race, dove at the goal line and scored.
The redshirt junior’s second-longest run featured a spin move in open space that helped him gain 21 yards to put WKU inside the 10. That run set up a Cory Munson field goal.
Walker’s game-tying run midway through the fourth quarter featured him following two blocks up to the second level, then splitting two defenders before a dive finishing a 16-yard run.
“I think that says a lot right there,” WKU offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said. “He’s getting more comfortable back there. Those cuts and reads happen so fast that it takes a guy that’s had a thousand reps at it to go do it. I think as the season has worn on, he’s gotten a lot better at it.
“He’s always going to have to make at least one guy miss. Every good running back, you get them to the second level. Your job is to get them to the backers and safeties and their job, the good ones make those guys miss. The spin move got him out of trouble one time and making him miss allows you to go make big plays. It goes hand in hand with our skill guys. Our skill guys did a good job blocking (for) him downfield.”
With four games remaining, WKU’s goal is to keep their workhorse fresh. The Tampa native is currently the third-leading rusher in Conference USA with 730 yards, averaging 4.7 per attempt. The converted defensive back already has more rushing yards than Joshua Samuel had as the leading rusher in 2018 of 641 yards. Samuel and Gino Appleberry Jr., two backs who combined for 176 attempts last season, have been nonfactors this season.
Walker’s 155 carries lead the team by a substantial margin, followed up only by quarterback Ty Storey’s 60 carries (which doesn’t exclude sacks). Steven Duncan’s 15 carries in the first three games are still third on the team in leading rush attempts, but he obviously hasn’t played since an injury sidelined him for the season in mid-September.
Redshirt sophomore KeShawn McClendon has been option-B for the Hilltoppers so far. He has 45 yards on six carries, in three appearances. He had a 24-yard run to spark a second-quarter drive at Marshall.
McClendon said he’s learning from Walker and staying ready for his opportunity, knowing more carries could be on the way.
“Just staying consistent, hanging on to the ball, knowing my assignments and just executing,” McClendon said. “Gaej is very patient and that’s something I’m trying to pick up from his game. His vision is really good, so I’m trying to implement that into my game and get better.”
Walker and Storey have each had double-digit carries the last five games, so McClendon could add the third option to WKU’s offense.
“We’ll bring (McClendon) along and hopefully play him more and more,” said Ellis, a former running backs coach at WKU in a previous stint. “That’ll hopefully take the wear and tear off Gaej and make him a lot better down this stretch run.”
