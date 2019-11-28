One of the questions in Western Kentucky’s offense before the season started was who would contribute at running back. Head coach Tyson Helton thought that position would come by a mix of different players.
Turns out only one has been the workhorse the Hilltoppers have needed this season.
What Gaej Walker has provided is a consistency at the position WKU hasn’t had since 2016. The redshirt junior who was playing as a defensive back a year ago is just one carry from reaching a mark no WKU running back has attained in three seasons.
Walker needs just four yards to reach 1,000 on the season and will likely cross that threshold in Saturday’s rivalry game against Middle Tennessee starting at 1 p.m. CST at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“It’s a blessing,” Walker said. “We all work hard, but I feel like the o-line works hard. The offense as a whole, we work hard. It’s a great thing.”
Walker sits at 996 yards rushing yards on the year and based on his 4.7 average yards per carry, will be the first running back since Anthony “Ace” Wales to rush for 1,000 yards at WKU. The 6-foot, 195-pound running back has been the biggest surprise in an offense that needed consistency from a position that was a revolving door of players over the last two seasons.
Helton entered the year ready to make it a position by committee, using a mix of Walker and actual experienced running backs between Joshua Samuel, Keshawn McClendon, Jakairi Moses and Gino Appleberry Jr.
But Walker established himself from the first play of the season against Central Arkansas when he took his first career rush 68 yards for a touchdown.
He’s been a reliable player ever since.
“I’ve been very surprised with Gaej just from the get-go on how he’s embraced the move and how durable he’s been, how dependable he’s been,” Helton said. “It’s been hard to put another running back in the game just because he’s a very dependable guy. He’s not going to be the guy that takes it to the house for 50 yards every time, even though his first carry at running back he was able to do that. You want a guy you can depend on and a guy you can believe in. He’s definitely that guy for us.”
Walker finished that game with 152 yards and has six 100-yard rushing games this year.
His durability has been what’s surprised coaches. Walker was a defensive back that was hesitant to commit to switch positions in the spring when the new coaching staff proposed the change.
“At first I was hesitant, but I appreciate it now,” Walker said.
Teammate Kyle Bailey also switched positions from safety to linebacker and said he understands what Walker went through with the transition.
"Making that switch, just like I did, he had to go through his own little transition and learn new things,” Bailey said. “It’s been fun to watch him grow into his role and become a workhorse back and take that ball and do great things with it.”
Walker’s career highlight before making the transition was a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown against UTEP last season. He finished that season with nine tackles.
Helton and offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis approached Walker in the fall about the change, knowing they needed help at running back and they had plenty of depth in the secondary. Walker, after all, was a running back at East Bay Senior High School in Florida.
Last year under former coach Mike Sanford, the best rushing total came from Samuel’s 641 yards as the team rushed for 1,642 yards, which ranked 108th nationally.
“I’d be lying to you if I wasn’t a little bit surprised,” Ellis said on Walker’s production. “I’m a firm believer that good things happen to good people and there’s not a kid that works harder or a better kid on this football team. He shows up to work every day with a smile on his face. When I first came up to him about moving to running back, there was a little hesitation there, but there always is with change. He was probably comfortable where he was and was probably a little nervous about moving over.
“I saw it in him and knew he had it in him. We’ve been fortunate the way he’s played and the durability he’s shown not putting the ball on the ground and playing well in pass protection. Last two games we probably need him to do a better job catching the football, but he’s been very solid for us and we’re fortunate to have him.”
Helton recalled Walker’s best game probably came against Marshall on Oct. 26 when he rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Walker’s vision in the second level improved as he saw angles and made running back cuts he hadn’t made to that point in the season.
Walker’s 212 carries without a fumble make up 56 percent of WKU’s total rushes for the season. His 996 yards ranks second among C-USA running backs and ranks 30th in the nation.
“As we move forward, I always talk about how I wanted to be a running back by committee and I just felt as the season has gone, he’s been that guy we trust and we felt we can go with him,” Helton said. “Next season we’ll bring a different perspective and next season is a new season with new characters and all those things. Looking forward to what he can bring next season, but what those other backs can bring next season as well.”
