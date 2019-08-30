Gaej Walker made quite the impression for his running back debut.
Anticipating a four-man running back rotation, Tyson Helton rolled with the hot hand and allowed Walker to carry the load for the majority of Western Kentucky’s opener.
Walker had the best rushing performance by a Hilltopper since 2016 with his 152 yards on nine carries in Thursday night’s loss to Central Arkansas.
Walker started the night with a 68-yard touchdown run on his first carry. Formerly a defensive back, the redshirt junior Walker averaged eight yards per carry in his first game playing offense since high school.
“I was surprised,” Walker said of his debut. “But I give all the credit to the offensive line. They did a great job blocking, so they set it up for me.”
WKU returned all five starters from its offensive line that paved the way for 184 total rushing yards for the Hilltoppers. Miles Pate, Jordan Meredith, Seth Joest and Tyler Witt all returned to their starting spots on the line while WKU rotated Cole Spencer and Gunner Britton at the left tackle spot.
That line and a key block by Quin Jernighan on the second level sealed off the left edge to let Walker beat one defender down the sideline.
Besides the explosive run, Walker went on to average 4.6 yards per carry the rest of the night and scored WKU’s last touchdown on a 10-yard run in the third quarter.
“He had a hot hand,” Helton said. “I felt he was comfortable. He didn’t seem to be tired. We kept him out there. As the game went on, I wanted to make sure we kept those other backs in so Gaej just doesn’t get overly tired. I didn’t want to overuse him and those guys did a nice job.”
Steven Duncan had seven rushes while running backs Joshua Samuel, Jakairi Moses, KeShawn McClendon and a few receivers filled out the 35 total rush attempts.
Walker’s performance was a flash unlike WKU has had in a few years. His opening touchdown run was the longest since Nicholas Norris had an 85-yard run against Houston Baptist on Oct. 1, 2016. His 152 rushing yards were also the most since Anthony “Ace” Wales went off for 243 yards in the Boca Raton Bowl in 2016.
Samuel had the Hilltoppers’ only 100-yard game last season with 101 against Florida Atlantic last November. Walker was a defensive back last season and played in all 12 games. His highlight came against UTEP when he returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown.
He converted to running back in the spring.
Helton said before the game he planned to use a committee approach at running back against UCA, but rolled with Walker once he established himself. Moses saw the second-most playing time of that quartet, but was mainly used in the passing game. He was effective for 51 yards on three receptions.
“Thought (Walker) made some tough runs,” Helton said. “Really stepped up. All the running backs did a nice job. Jakairi came in there and caught a couple of nice balls on critical third downs when we needed them. McClendon got in there and made a couple of tough runs, so saw a lot of good things. We have to look at the errors and correct those and try to move on.”
