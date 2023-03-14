Western Kentucky continued its best start since 1982 with an 8-2 win over visiting Austin Peay on Tuesday at Nick Denes Field.
The win marks the Hilltoppers’ fifth in a row, bringing their overall record to 14-4, the best start to a season since 1982 when they started 17-4. WKU now holds a 100-62-1 mark over the Governors in a rivalry that dates back to 1933.
“I am proud of these guys so far for accepting me, embracing me and my staff. Coming in and bringing something 180 degrees different,” WKU coach Marc Rardin said in a news release. “They have done a really good job with that. There is still growing pains at times because it is baseball, but obviously overall, we are continuing to put ourselves in a good position. Today, it was about every pitcher that came out just doing their part and they did it well. We kind of just sprayed out six hits and really made the pitches when we needed to.
"On the offensive side, it was Eli Watson’s day. One thing about Eli (Watson) is the guy has not played a lot. I think he had two or three at-bats before today, but he was completely deserving of it. He never comes with bad body language to practice, in the game, or in the dugout. He is positive energy. He is great with the team. He is well deserving of this opportunity and the game rewarded him.”
WKU right-hander Cole Eigenhuis made his second consecutive mid-week start on the mound, recording one strikeout in two frames while giving up one run on three hits and one walk. Cam Tullar, Nic Schutte, Cal Higgins, Evan Jones and CJ Weins all saw relief action, combining for three strikeouts in seven innings of work while surrendering just one run and two walks, with Tullar picking up his first win as a Hilltopper.
At the plate, WKU totaled nine hits, with two Hilltoppers recording multi-hit efforts. Watson led the Tops offense in his first career start, notching his first career hit over the right-field wall for a two-run home run. Watson finished the day with four RBIs in a 1-for-4 performance while scoring a run of his own and scoring two more off a sacrifice fly and an RBI hit by pitch.
Drew Reckart stayed hot with a 3-for-5 effort with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and an RBI, while Aidan Gilroy went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored, and a sacrifice fly.
The Hilltoppers will hit the road to begin Conference USA play in a three-game series against Middle Tennessee beginning Friday starting at 6 p.m. in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
