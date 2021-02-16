Due to inclement winter weather in Texas and Bowling Green, both Western Kentucky’s men’s and women’s basketball series with North Texas this weekend will be postponed to Saturday and Sunday.
Both series were originally slated for Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Toppers will now host North Texas at 4 p.m. Saturday and at 5 p.m. Sunday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Tickets for the originally scheduled Friday game will now be valid for Sunday.
Both Lady Topper games will still stream online on CUSA.tv.
The Hilltoppers will now visit the Mean Green at 4 p.m. CT Saturday and 1 p.m. CT Sunday in Denton, Texas.
Both games will still stream on CBS Sports Network on Facebook Watch.{&end}
