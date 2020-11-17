Western Kentucky senior Haley Webb has been named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team, league officials announced on Tuesday.
The honor makes Webb the first WKU women’s cross country runner to earn All-Academic recognition since Alexa Brainard received the distinction in 2016.
Webb, who is a mathematical economics major with a minor in finance, currently owns a 4.0 cumulative GPA and has already racked up multiple academic honors during her time at WKU.
Since transferring to WKU from Murray State in 2018, Webb has earned two C-USA Commissioner’s Medals, been named to the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll twice and has been a member of the WKU President’s List four times.
During the 2020 cross country season, Webb produced multiple personal-record times. She ran a PR in the 5K with a time of 19:14.95 at the Mountains to Sea Open before earning a PR in the 6K with a mark of 24:12.80 at the Blazer Classic later in the year.
