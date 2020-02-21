An illustration Jared Savage used with his teammates during a timeout spilled into a radio interview and now it’s been adopted by Western Kentucky in the final stretch of the regular season.
“You guys are some dogs, so let’s be dogs out there,” junior Carson Williams recalled of Savage’s message during a timeout in the team’s swing through UTEP and UTSA last weekend. “That’s basically the mentality of we’ve faced some adversity this year, but we keep going regardless of the circumstances.”
The “Outside Dogs Only” mantra is what WKU is taking into the last four games before the conference tournament. The Hilltoppers (18-8 overall, 11-3 Conference USA) begin C-USA’s Bonus Play with Charlotte (14-11, 8-6) Saturday at 6 p.m., giving the team a much-needed week off following its fourth-straight win.
The WKU team that’s played the entire conference stretch with six to seven players has worked its way into second place in the C-USA standings and in the top pod of Bonus Play, the second-year format C-USA adopted to place teams into three pods for the last four games of the regular season. WKU is playing the top four teams in the standings, starting with home games against the 49ers and Louisiana Tech before traveling to North Texas and FIU.
It took fighting through a thin lineup for the Hilltoppers to reach that point. Head coach Rick Stansbury said on the postgame radio show after WKU’s overtime win at UTSA, “Jared nicknamed this team a few weeks ago. He talked about how we have some dogs. When we say dogs – we don’t mean inside dogs, we mean outside dogs.”
“Just being a dog, you have to fight,” junior Josh Anderson said. “We’re not going to give up or lay down for nobody. Just having that mentality, that’s what this season has been all about.”
It started when the Hilltoppers lost star center Charles Bassey to a season-ending injury Dec. 7, then learned a few days later it wouldn’t have senior transfer guard Kenny Cooper eligible.
Graduate senior Camron Justice dealt with back injuries throughout the conference stretch, limiting WKU sometimes to five or six players it could lean on. Stansbury said during a news conference Friday that everyone is healthy and been in full participation this week in practice.
“We’ve tried to make sure we keep them as healthy as we can and still get enough conditioning,” Stansbury said. “We’ve had a great week of preparation. Just not a physical rest, mentally it’s good sometimes. It’s good to not mentally lock back in on Wednesday. Mentally, the emotion those guys have to play with, it’s not easy to get up. Teams are up and down.”
WKU will have plenty of rest time between its four bonus play games and the tournament. Following Saturday’s home game against Charlotte, the team won’t play again until senior day against Louisiana Tech next Thursday. Then rather than playing a Saturday game like they would in the normal conference season, the Hilltoppers won’t play until Sunday at North Texas.
Another weeklong layoff comes after that with a trip to FIU to close the regular season. If they hold in the top four spots of the conference tournament, the team will earn a first-round bye and not play until Thursday in the quarterfinals at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
“Been a grind for sure throughout the conference, especially with a smaller roster,” Williams said. “This week, getting everyone back to 100 percent health and getting rested up has been really beneficial for us.”
WKU will play a Charlotte team that backed its way into the top pod for Bonus Play. The 49ers have lost their last two games against North Texas and Rice, but their 14 wins thus far matches the combined win total in the previous two seasons.
Taveion Hollingsworth scored 30 points in WKU’s 80-63 win over Charlotte on Jan. 18 at E.A. Diddle Arena. The 49ers led by one at halftime, then the Hilltoppers shot 57 percent in the second half and made 27 free throws for the game.
“Bonus Play kind of magnifies things because they separated the league a bit into different segments,” Stansbury said. “We’re fortunate enough to be in that top segment and everybody knows what we’re trying to play for. … Finding ways to motivate your team to win those last three and stay where you’re at, stay in second place is not an easy challenge.”
Charlotte (14-11, 8-6) at Western Kentucky (18-8, 11-3)
6 p.m. Saturday, E.A. Diddle Arena
Western Kentucky - Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, jr. (15.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Jordan Rawls, g, 6-1, fr. (8.3 ppg, 2.3 apg); Jared Savage, g/f, 6-5, r-sr. (12.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-jr. (13.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, jr. (9.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg)
Charlotte – Jahmir Young, g, 6-1, fr. (12.6 ppg, 5.3 ppg); Malik Martin, g, 6-6, so. (9.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Jordan Shepherd, g, 6-4, r-jr. (14.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Amidou Bamba, f, 6-9, sr. (6.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Drew Edwards, g, 6-4, sr. (10.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg)
Online Stream – CBS Sports Network on Facebook
Radio: WKLX 100.7 FM
Coaches: Rick Stansbury (80-50, fourth year; 373-216 overall), Western Kentucky; Ron Sanchez (22-32 second season; 22-32 overall) Charlotte.
Series Record: Western Kentucky leads the all-time series 21-10. The Hilltoppers won the last meeting 80-63 at home Jan. 18.
Last time out: Western Kentucky won 77-73 in overtime at UTSA on Saturday; Charlotte lost 70-54 at Rice on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.