Emerson Wells and Savannah Heckman led their respective squads as Western Kentucky's men's and women's cross country teams ran in the Greater Louisville Classic on Saturday at E.P “Tom” Sawyer State Park.
The men’s team earned a fifth-place finish in the 8k with an average time of 25 minutes, 59 seconds, while the women’s squad placed 27th in the 5k with a 20:08 average mark.
Six of seven competitors on the men’s side recorded either personal-record or season-best times in the 8k as the team earned a fifth-place finish out of the 57-school pool. Wells paced the squad, finishing the race in 11th place among 511 total competitors with a PR of 24:59.0. Dedrick Troxell (49th place, 25:36.6) and Clint Sherman (98th place, 26:17.3) rounded out the Hilltoppers’ top-100 finishers on the men’s side.
On the women’s side, four of five athletes compiled personal-record or season-best times, with the squad finishing the 5k ranked 27th out of 62 total teams. Heckman earned the team’s lone top-100 finish, recording a PR of 18:58.7 to place 30th out of the 533 total contestants.
WKU will close out regular-season competition at the UE Invitational on Oct. 19 in Evansville, Ind., before playing host to the Conference USA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 2.
