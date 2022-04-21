Western Kentucky's spring session is winding down, with the conclusion coming Saturday with the team's annual spring game.
So what should fans expect when the Hilltoppers take the field at Houchens-Smith Stadium for the 2 p.m. exhibition?
"More like what we've done. It's more like a spring scrimmage than it is a spring game – offense vs. defense," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said last week after the team's third scrimmage of the spring. "I don't know if it'll be live. It'll probably be more thud, to be honest with you.
"Again, just want to stay healthy. Love to have everybody out. I think this is going to be a good football team again and there's a lot of players that can be seen out there that our fans, I think, would enjoy watching. ... It should be an exciting scrimmage to watch, even though you're not getting more of that live-game atmosphere."
Last year's spring game featured 15 offensive possessions, with most drives starting at the 20-yard line. There was no set clock and no official score.
The team was scheduled to hold 14 practices leading up to Saturday's game. The spring session began March 22, and the team held three practices per week throughout the last few weeks.
It was a chance to acclimate new players with the program and introduce new styles from coaches. Included in the staff changes this offseason were the promotion of Ben Arbuckle, Zach Lankford and and Josh Crawford to co-offensive coordinators – Arbuckle is calling plays on Saturdays, Helton says – and the hiring of Tyson Summers as defensive coordinator.
Helton was hoping to continue to clean things up leading into the last week of spring football, but more importantly to head into the summer without any serious injuries.
"Just keep sharpening the knife, stay sharp. We need to stay healthy. We've got some injuries that they'll be back for summer – nothing big – but just stay out of spring healthy. Got a couple of situational things we've got to take care of. ... Overall, it's been a great spring and just need to stay sharp."
Here are a few things to watch for on each side of the ball:
OFFENSE
The offense – which has played in red with quarterbacks in black this spring, like in years past – has several new faces this season, but some familiar ones have been making plays the last few weeks.
Receiver Dalvin Smith, a Glasgow native, has overcome injuries in his career and has highlighted the team's last two scrimmages. Helton said he's playing the best football of his time at WKU and become a "go-to guy" for the quarterbacks.
Daewood Davis has continued to make big plays at receiver, while Jakairi Moses has seen the majority of first-team reps at running back – sophomore Kye Robichaux hasn't participated in the last two scrimmages. Rusty Staats and Quantavious "Tick" Leslie are back to anchor the line, and Joey Beljan returns and made some solid plays at tight end after filling in for injured Joshua Simon last year – Simon hasn't participated this spring, but is expected to be ready for the season.
There will be plenty of opportunities to see new players Saturday, however.
It starts at quarterback, where WKU is trying to replace Bailey Zappe, who set FBS records for touchdown passes and passing yards last season. West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege has seen the majority of first-team reps, with West Florida transfer Austin Reed mixed in some. Zappe played eight of the team's 15 possessions last spring game. WKU's other three quarterbacks – Caden Veltkamp, Darius Ocean and Chance McDonald – will all likely see snaps as well.
Akron transfer Michael Mathison has been one of the top new targets for the quarterbacks this spring.
Gunner Britton and Mark Goode have returned and stepped into first-team roles at the tackle spots with Mason Brooks and Cole Spencer now gone, and South Carolina transfer Vinnie Murphy has been starting at right guard during scrimmages.
DEFENSE
Expect a different-looking defense Saturday – both personnel-wise and schematically – with Summer now leading that side of the ball.
Helton calls it an "attacking-style defense," and the team has brought in Scott Vestal and Michael Hutchings as inside and outside linebackers coaches with some new players moved into each room.
"The biggest thing for our defense as we talk all the time about, try to create turnovers," Helton said. "If the offense makes an explosive play, they may get all the way down the field, but if they kick field goals, that's a win for us."
While some familiar names return, like Juwuan Jones up front and A.J. Brathwaite Jr. anchoring the secondary, along with Jaden Hunter at inside linebacker – and likely Will Ignont when he returns from injury – the new style gives a chance for "some names you haven't heard before that are starting to show up a little bit." Helton said the change was the "perfect storm" with Summers coming in and the players WKU had.
Jaques "Donut" Evans and Niko Cooper are back this year and now in the outside linebackers room with Hutchings, and could be players to watch to have breakout years. Matthew Flint, a North Carolina transfer who joined WKU last offseason, has been taking first-team snaps this spring at inside linebacker after seeing limited action last season, and both Brodric Martin and Mike Allen have stepped into bigger roles along the line after finishing strong last season.
Cornerback Upton Stout – a North Texas transfer – has been turning heads in the secondary, and Rome Weber – a Wyoming transfer – has seen plenty of action at safety with first-team personnel so far this spring.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2022 regular season against Austin Peay on Aug. 27 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.