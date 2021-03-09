Visiting Western Kentucky came up short in a 6-5 loss to Kentucky on Tuesday in Lexington.
WKU (4-7) rallied back from a 5-2 deficit with a three-run outburst in the top of the seventh inning to knot the score at 5-all, but the Wildcats responded with a run in the bottom of the seventh and held the Hilltoppers scoreless over the final two innings.
Down 1-0 in the top of the fourth, the Hilltoppers tied it on Richard Constantine's RBI off a fielder's choice and then went ahead 2-1 when Jackson Gray scored on a wild pitch.
That score held until UK tied it in the bottom of the fifth, then took the lead with a three-run rally in the sixth.
Kentucky got the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh on Trae Harmon's two-out single up the middle.
The Hilltoppers surged back in the seventh, getting a run on a Davis Sims RBI single. Matthew Meyer scored on a passed ball to get WKU within a run, then the Tops tied it at 5-all on Constantine's sacrifice fly RBI to score Ray Zuberer III.
Meyer and Sims led WKU with two hits apiece, while Constantine finished with two RBIs.
The Hilltoppers are back in action Friday at home against Bowling Green. Game time is 3 p.m. at Nick Denes Field.
