The Western Kentucky men's basketball team will be without two of its new players for its first game in front of fans.
The Hilltoppers announced Monday prior to tipoff of its exhibition against Campbellsville that Cincinnati transfer Keith Williams is unavailable while waiting for clarity from the NCAA on his eligibility, while freshman guard Zion Harmon would be out for personal reasons.
"Keith Williams will not be available tonight while he’s waiting for clarity from the NCAA on his eligibility status," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said in a statement. "We hope to have his situation resolved very soon.
"Zion Harmon’s not playing right now for personal reasons. Zion is a good kid, but he needs time to work through some personal issues. We’re all trying to support him and help him right now.”
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Williams is coming off a season with the Bearcats in which he started 22 of 23 games and averaged a team-high 14.3 points on 39.8% (113 of 284) shooting from the field, 31.3% (25 of 80) shooting from 3-point range and 65.3% (79 of 121) shooting from the free-throw line. He also brought down 4.1 rebounds, dished out 2.5 assists and recorded 1.2 steals in 27.4 minutes per game as a senior. He was named an AAC Second Team honoree and named to the NABC All-District 24 Second Team.
Cincinnati went 12-11 last season and ended the year with a 91-54 loss to Houston in the AAC Tournament championship game.
Williams started 83 of a possible 121 games over his Cincinnati career, averaging 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.5 minutes. He finished 35th on Cincinnati’s all-time scoring list with 1,156 career points. The Brooklyn, N.Y., native helped lead the Bearcats to AAC Tournament titles and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2018 and 2019, and to two AAC regular-season titles in 2018 and 2020.
Following the season, Williams announced April 29 via Twitter that he would be entering the 2021 NBA Draft and signing with an agent, but later changed his decision and two months after entered the transfer portal. This season, he will be using his fifth and final year of eligibility afforded because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harmon is a true freshman out of Marshall County High School, where he averaged 22.3 points per game in a senior season that was shortened due to injury. Harmon was a consensus four-star recruit and a top-50 prospect in the country by ESPN. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound guard won a KHSAA state title with Bowling Green as an eighth-grader in 2017.
WKU is scheduled to host University of the Cumberlands in its second exhibition game Friday at 7 p.m., before opening the regular season against Alabama State on Nov. 9 at E.A. Diddle Arena.