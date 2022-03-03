Western Kentucky women's coach Jason Neidell has announced the addition of two members to his coaching staff with the hiring of assistants Grant Williams and Seth Junion.
"The success of our program made these positions highly sought after with a large pool of highly qualified individuals," Neidell said in a news release. "Grant and Seth emerged as top candidates through the interview process. Each of them brings a unique skill set that will complement and balance our entire staff. Grant and Seth have hit the ground running, and I am truly appreciative of our student-athletes for welcoming them with an open heart and mind. I am also grateful for the vision of Todd Stewart and our entire administrative team for their unwavering support through this hiring process and their continued commitment to our women's soccer program."
Williams has 16 years of Division I coaching experience under his belt that started in 2005 as an assistant coach at WKU. Most recently, Williams served as head coach at Southern Illinois for the last three seasons. Previously, Williams was an assistant coach at Evansville for six seasons and Eastern Illinois for three seasons after his three seasons in Bowling Green.
"I am honored to join the Lady Topper Soccer program and would like to thank Coach Neidell and Les Forsythe for this opportunity," Williams said in a news release. "You don't always have connections to the places that you coach, but I am a WKU alum, I met my wife here, I started my college coaching career here, and I could not be more excited to be returning to WKU. The success of the program speaks for itself and I appreciate the faith Coach Neidell has in my ability to make a positive impact on the program. I can't wait to get started!"
Junion comes to WKU after spending one season as an assistant coach at Bellarmine under former WKU assistant and former Knights head coach, Chris Tinius. Junion also spent one season coaching with the U18 Racing Louisville squad. Junion's coaching experience also includes working with Bright Lights Goalkeeping and coaching with the Mockingbird Valley Premier team and at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.
"I couldn't be happier joining the staff at WKU," Junion said in a news release. "The community here has been nothing but gracious and welcoming. When I was looking to progress my coaching career into a more full-time role, my biggest ask was to find a good mentor who 'had been there, done that', and who would utilize my professional and educational background. The timing of the opportunity made it even more of a natural fit – especially with Chris coming from WKU and doing a lot to shape my philosophy with my time at Bellarmine, and now learning from Jason who helped shape him. This program is a unique place with a bona fide competitive mindset. My predecessor did an exceptional job in molding this extremely talented group of goalkeepers across the board and I couldn't be more excited to continue to build on that foundation."