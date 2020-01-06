WKU Hilltopper Basketball forward Carson Williams was rewarded for his strong efforts in a new role Monday, earning Conference USA Co-Player of the Week honors.
This is the first weekly honor as a Hilltopper for the 6-foot-5, 230-pound redshirt junior from Owenton. He’s the second WKU player to earn Player of the Week honors this season after Charles Bassey on Dec. 2.
Williams led WKU to a 2-0 start in league play by averaging 18 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 35 minutes per game in home victories over North Texas and Rice. He also shot 71.4 percent from the field and made his only 3-point attempt.
In a 68-61 win over Rice on Saturday, Williams notched a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while making 10 of 14 shots from the field in 37 minutes.
In a 93-84 comeback win over North Texas, he tallied 14 points and four assists on 5-of-7 shooting. He also held UNT standout center Zachary Simmons to four points and one rebound in 11 minutes.
Williams also had two blocks, two steals and zero turnovers across the week.
Since the season-ending injury to Charles Bassey in early December, Williams is averaging 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game at the center position.
Williams shares the weekly conference award with FIU's Devon Andrews, who averaged 21 points, six rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals per game over the weekend.
The Hilltoppers hit the road in league play this week, starting at UAB at 7 p.m. CST Thursday in Birmingham, Ala.
