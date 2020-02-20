Western Kentucky men's basketball forward Carson Williams was named a 2019-20 CoSIDA Academic All-District team honoree Thursday.
The redshirt junior is representing District 2 and is now eligible for CoSIDA Academic All-America honors. He is the first Hilltopper to receive CoSIDA Academic All-District accolades since the program’s records begin in 2001-02.
The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.
Williams – an Owenton native – completed his requirements for a bachelor’s degree in criminology in fall 2019 with a 3.82 grade-point average. He began taking graduate courses toward a master’s in organizational leadership this semester.
Since transferring to WKU, he has been named to the WKU President’s List each of the last two semesters and also received the Conference USA Commissioner’s Medal in spring 2019.
Williams has started every game for the Hilltoppers this season and is averaging 13.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.6 minutes per outing.
He’s shooting 55.7 percent from the field, 35.6 percent from 3-point range and 76.2 percent from the free-throw line. Despite facing much larger players in the post after the season-ending injury to starting center Charles Bassey, Williams ranks second in C-USA in field-goal percentage and seventh in offensive rebounding.
