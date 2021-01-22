Western Kentucky's Alexis Williams, Grace Turner and Brett Brannon earned individual event titles Friday at the Samford Invitational at the Birmingham Crossplex.
Across the meet, the Hilltoppers and Lady Toppers recorded 18 top-five finishes, including the four victories from the trio.
“I was very pleased with the team’s effort today coming off a short one-week turnaround,” WKU director of track and field/cross country Brent Chumbley said in a news release. “We should be back at full strength in two weeks when we return to action again in Birmingham.”
Leading the squad was Williams, who won both the 60-meter and 200-meter women’s races. Coming out of the 60-meter preliminaries, the Fayetteville, Ga., native led all three heats of qualifying with a 7.61-second mark. Her final race of 7.49 is the fourth-fastest in indoor Lady Topper history as she bested every other women’s 60-meter time of the day by at least 0.15 seconds.
Williams also won the 200 with a time of 24.51. Her times in both the 60 and 200 lead Conference USA. The 60 mark is ranked 20th in the nation, while her 200 time is ranked 27th.
Turner, a sophomore pole vaulter, won the women’s event with a mark of 3.70 meters. This is her second collegiate pole vaulting win after notching a PR and victory at the Marshall Invitational in 2020.
Wrapping up the individual victories was Brannon in the weight throw. The junior recorded a significant personal best, saving his best throw for the last of his six attempts. His mark of 16.91 meters currently ranks third in C-USA. Teammate Kaison Barton finished just behind him in third in his first time competing in weight throw.
The rest of WKU squad sported 14 other top-five finishes. The Hilltopper sprinting trio of Dartez Hamlin, Marlowe Mosley and Elliott Bryant were three of the top five in the 60-meter finals. Bryant won his individual heat before finishing fifth, while Mosley went on to a new PR of 6.987 and a third-place finish. Hamlin was between the two in fourth at 6.989 seconds. Hamlin and Mosley finished second and third, respectively, in the 200 as well.
The distance and mid-distance squad also saw some improvement from last week’s season opener to Friday at Samford. Senior Savannah Heckman led the women with a seventh-place finish in the 3,000 meters and a 10th-place finish in the mile. Junior Dedrick Troxell returned to the track with three races, finishing fifth in the 800 and sixth in the mile. Teammate Emerson Wells logged PRs in the mile and 3,000 meters while finishing fifth in the latter.
WKU will take two weeks off competition before traveling back to Birmingham for the Jaguar Invitational hosted by South Alabama on Feb. 7.
Women’s Results
60m
1st after prelims – Alexis Williams – 7.61
9th after prelims – Samyzia Sears – 8.00
1st after finals – Alexis Williams – 7.49, fourth in school history*
200m
1st – Alexis Williams – 24.51
5th – Samyzia Sears – 25.96*
800m
17th – Maddy Hurt – 2:36.17
1 mile
10th – Savannah Heckman – 5:22.80
14th – Maddy Hurt – 5:34.85
15th – Lucy Rutherford – 5:40.65
18th – Zoe Manning – 6:02.12
3000m
7th – Savannah Heckman – 10:49.71
13th – Maddy Hurt – 11:26.04*
14th – Zoe Manning – 11:39.68*
5000m
2nd – Zoe Manning – 20:17.56
Weight Throw
9th – Mary Claire Redden – 13.06m*
Pole Vault
1st – Grace Turner – 3.70m
10th – Nikki Ogorek – 3.25m
11th – Allison Ferguson – 3.10m
Men’s Results
60m
2nd after prelims – Dartez Hamlin – 6.97
5th after prelims – Elliott Bryant – 7.02, won individual heat
7th after prelims – Marlowe Mosley – 7.03
3rd after finals – Marlowe Mosley – 6.99 (6.987)*
4th after finals – Dartez Hamlin – 6.99 (6.989)
5th after finals – Elliott Bryant – 7.00*
200m
2nd – Dartez Hamlin – 21.75
3rd – Marlowe Mosley – 21.87
7th – Elliott Bryant – 22.40
10th – Jonathan Allen – 22.65*
800m
5th – Dedrick Troxell – 1:59.57
1 mile
6th – Dedrick Troxell – 4:16.70
12th – Emerson Wells – 4:26.68*
3000m
5th – Emerson Wells – 8:43.62*
8th – Will Perrone – 9:35.26
5000m
5th – Will Perrone – 16:27.04
Shot Put
5th – John Elam – 14.83m
3rd – Kaison Barton – 15.69m*
Weight Throw
1st – Brett Brannon – 16.91m*
3rd – Kaison Barton – 16.04m*
7th – Joel Dittoe – 14.50m
Pole Vault
5th – Devon Montgomery – 4.55m
*signifies collegiate PR
