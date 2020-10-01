Western Kentucky senior Steven Witchoskey has been named a semifinalist for the National Football Foundation Campbell Trophy, the organization announced Thursday.
Witchoskey is one of 199 semifinalists across all NCAA and NAIA divisions, which includes 85 semifinalists from FBS programs. He is also one of eight representatives from Conference USA schools.
Nominees must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2, be a significant contributor for their team and demonstrate strong leadership and citizenship.
Witchoskey, who has seen playing time for the Hilltoppers since his true freshman season in 2017, has appeared in 38 games while making seven starts. He has been primarily used as a blocker in the passing and rushing game, seeing time at both tight end and fullback, while also being a key member on special teams. He has two receptions for 13 yards and one touchdown during his WKU career.
An exercise science major, Witchoskey has a 3.47 cumulative GPA. He is a three-time member of WKU’s Dean’s List, a two-time member of the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and a recipient of the C-USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal.
Witchoskey has been active in the Bowling Green community and beyond. He has earned volunteer hours with the Boys to Men program, Habitat for Humanity, Read Across America, Bowling Green Special Olympics and Center for Courageous Kids, among others.
He also participated in a mission trip to Cabaret, Haiti, and is a member of the WKU Football Leadership Council and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists in November, with each finalist receiving an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. Later this year, one member of the class will be declared the winner of the NFF Campbell Trophy and awarded a 25-pound-bronze version of the iconic statue while having their postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000 total.
