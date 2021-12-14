The Western Kentucky men’s basketball team saw the devastation from this weekend’s tornadoes firsthand on Monday. On Tuesday WKU provided the community with a way to heal from the tragedy with a dominating 90-42 win over Centre College at E.A. Diddle Arena.
Dayvion McKnight recorded the fourth triple-double in school history, the second this season, as WKU (7-4) breezed past Division III Centre heading into Saturday’s game against Louisville.
Junior forward Isaiah Cozart said Tuesday’s win was a good way to help bring some normalcy back to Bowling Green.
“We did some community service yesterday -- cutting down trees and clearing them out of houses,” Cozart said. “I’ve never experienced anything like it. It was great to have the entire community come together after a disaster like that happening. It was great to play tonight for the town and community.”
WKU coach Rick Stansbury said Monday’s community work was a way for the Hilltoppers to lend a hand to a community in need.
“The best practice we had was those guys going out there and dragging those tree limbs and picking up those logs and seeing what was going on in Bowling Green,” Stansbury said. “All of these problems that we think that you may have, those are not problems. Look around you right now. People have lost so much materialistic things. A lot of people lost loved ones. We don’t have any problems. We play a game.
“I know it is something we put a lot of emphasis on. People get mad when you don’t win, but at the end of the day it is really a game when you compare what is going on in our community right now.”
Tuesday’s game began with a moment of silence in honor of those affected by Saturday’s storms. All fans were admitted free with WKU offering a free hotdog, bag of chips and drink to everyone in attendance.
Once the game began, WKU was in complete control -- scoring 14 seconds in and not looking back.
The Hilltoppers scored the first 13 points and led 28-2 midway through the first half -- going into halftime with a 48-18 advantage.
“That’s the way you want to come out of the locker room,” Stansbury said. “The challenge now is can you play with the same focus, the same energy and the same togetherness. For the most part we did that really well in the first half.”
WKU’s lead continued to grow to as many as 46 points in the second half. The only drama left in the final minutes was if McKnight could finish off the triple-double. He secured the double-double with about a pair of defensive rebounds with about five minutes left before getting the 10th assist on a pass to Camron Justice in transition.
McKnight finished his night with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, joining teammate Jamarion Sharp who recorded a triple-double against Alabama A&M on Nov. 24. McKnight and Sharp are the first teammates to record a triple-double since Central Arkansas in 2017-18.
“I had a feeling I was close,” McKnight said. “I just kept trying, kept going.
“It feels good being part of history at WKU that goes way back.”
While McKnight said he knew, Stansbury joked he only knew because coaches and players on the bench heard the sophomore guard was close to the milestone.
“I keep hearing he needs two more points and two more rebounds,” Stansbury said. “All I knew was there was about 5½ - 6 minutes left, so I was like, ‘You better get them in a hurry.’
“Dayvion plays the same every night. I’ve said it many times, I wouldn’t trade him for nobody. He’s my kind of guy. He’s a winner. On nights like this, it is a little rewarding for him.”
Josh Anderson led WKU 18 points before leaving the game with a knee injury. Stansbury said postgame that Anderson was banged up and his status going forward was to be determined.
Jarius Hamilton added 17 points and 11 rebounds and Justice finished with 10 points.
WKU shot 50 percent, dominating the paint with a 48-16 advantage.
Carter Baughman led Centre with eight points, while Bowling Green High School product Jaxson Banks finished with six points in almost 11 minutes of action.
“When you play a game like this sometimes it is a challenge for yourself a little bit,” Stansbury said. “No disrespect to Centre. (Centre coach Greg Mason) does a great job. They’ve got a great program … but it’s very obvious that we are just better than Centre. That’s not being disrespectful in any way. I thought our guys came out of the locker room and played the way you are supposed to play when you are better. I couldn’t have asked more of them, offensively or defensively.”
WKU returns to action at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, hosting Louisville.