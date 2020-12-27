MOBILE, Ala. -- Western Kentucky concluded the 2020 football season with a 5-7 overall record after a 39-21 loss to Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Saturday.
Tyson Helton, who frequently speaks about looking at the body of work as a whole instead of a single game or moment, was disappointed in the results this fall after going 9-4 in his first year last season.
"Not good enough, obviously," Helton said after Saturday's loss. "It's a losing season and there's nothing good to say about a losing season. I could make excuses and say a lot of different things -- COVID and all this other stuff -- but we run a football team out on the field, we're expected to win. I expect our football team to win, they expect to win."
The Hilltoppers lost a chance at finishing with a winning record with a 10-6 loss at FAU on Nov. 7, but a strong closing stretch in the regular season had hopes set on finishing .500. WKU won its final three regular-season games against Southern Miss, FIU and Charlotte to earn an invitation to its seventh bowl game in nine seasons, and the offense -- which struggled for much of the season -- improved in the final two weeks.
But a slow start to the season hurt the overall record. WKU won just once in its first five games, and had only two wins after eight games.
It started with a 35-21 loss at Louisville in the opener, and was followed by a 30-24 loss to Liberty. WKU won at Middle Tennessee 20-17 -- the Blue Raiders finished just 3-6 -- but was unable to capture any momentum and lost big against Marshall and at UAB, 38-14 and 37-14, respectively. The only other win during the opening stretch came against an FCS Chattanooga team playing its only game of the fall after a go-ahead scoring drive late in the fourth quarter. The Hilltoppers also lost 41-10 at BYU, and at FAU in what Helton had said before Saturday was probably the most disappointing loss of the season.
Saturday's game had the same feel of those early-season defeats, where WKU got down big in the first half -- the Hilltoppers gave up 27 unanswered points to trail 27-7 at the break.
Louisville finished a disappointing 4-7 after entering the year with high expectations, but Liberty, Marshall and BYU were all ranked in the top 25 at some point in the season or still are. UAB won the Conference USA championship. The Blazers were unable to play in a bowl game this season because it was canceled, and C-USA finished 0-6 in bowl games this season.
"I'm proud of our football team," Helton said. "I think they're honorable men, I think they competed hard all year, I thought they gave their heart and soul, I thought it was a challenging schedule but one that we embraced. We're not afraid to play good football teams. That's what we want here. We came up on the wrong side on several of them this year. It gives us an opportunity in the offseason to reflect, get better and get back to the drawing board and try to correct some of the problems we had this year."
WKU entered the season with high expectations with several returning players from last year's 9-4 team that won the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. This season there isn't as much certainty on what 2021 will look like, both from a player and staff standpoint.
The Hilltoppers announced the hiring of Zach Kittley as the team's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, but Bryan Ellis, who held the position in Helton's first two years, has the opportunity to stay on staff. Ryan Aplin, the team's co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach this season, left before the bowl game to return to Arkansas State. A source told the Daily News that wide receivers coach Chris Chestnut and offensive line coach Mike Goff were not at Saturday's bowl game and will not return next season, but the program has not officially announced any additional moves with the staff at this time.
The NCAA Division I Council in August approved a blanket waiver to give fall sport student-athletes an additional year of eligibility and an additional year to complete it, but it is not clear who will use that yet or not. Some upperclassmen have stated interest in coming back for an additional year, like defensive tackle Jeremy Darvin on WKU's "Beyond The Hill" podcast. Kittley said at his introductory news conference he expects quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome to return, but no official announcements have been made about any player with the waiver at this point.
"We're still finding that one piece we're missing," said senior defensive end DeAngelo Malone, who is unsure of his future plans at this point. "I feel like everybody gave what they could through this year, but I feel like next year it'll be pretty good too."
The DI Council in October also introduced a measure that would give all Division I student-athletes the ability to transfer and compete immediately once during their collegiate experience. It is expected to be voted on during the 2021 NCAA Convention in January and, if approved, it would be effective for student-athletes who seek to be immediately eligible for competition during the 2021-22 academic year.
The Hilltoppers signed seven during the early period in December, which included graduate transfer Adam Cofield, a three-time national champion running back at North Dakota State, Miguel Edwards, an Independence Community College transfer cornerback, Matthew Flint, a transfer linebacker from North Carolina, and Jerreth and Josh Sterns, receivers who transferred from Houston Baptist, where Kittley most recently served as offensive coordinator. It also included true freshmen in Chance McDonald, a quarterback from Steilacoom, Wash., and River Helms, a tight end from Lester, Ala.
WKU also received a commitment from Bailey Zappe on Sunday, who led Houston Baptist's potent offense.
Helton said before Saturday's game that he doesn't look at it yet as a class because "we're just getting started and it's going to be a process all the way up to kickoff of next season." He said they expect to add more players in waves in February, the spring and the summer.
Whoever is on the roster next year, whether returning or new, will look to improve on the 5-7 2020 season that started and ended in disappointing fashion.
"Not good enough," redshirt junior offensive lineman Cole Spencer said. "Not where we wanted to be. Obviously we wish some things would have gone differently, but at the end of the day we have to live with it and we have to try to get them corrected for next season."
