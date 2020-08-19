Western Kentucky athletics director Todd Stewart, as well as several other high-ranking officials in sports, have said throughout the summer that the 2020-21 seasons would not look like any seasons before.
On Wednesday, in a virtual Bowling Green Rotary Club meeting, Stewart was able to address concerns involving fall sports, including attendance at games and scheduling.
"I think the 2020-21 year will just be very different," he said in the Zoom conference. "The good news is we're in a better place than we were in March. In March, everything was shut down and nobody was playing anybody anywhere, and now things are moving forward, but this will be a year of give and take."
Conference USA announced Aug. 7 it planned to play an eight-game conference football schedule as previously set, with member schools having the option to play up to four nonconference games. The Hilltoppers held their first official football practice of the fall Monday.
Stewart is optimistic WKU will have fans in the stands, and is hopeful for at least 25% capacity at Houchens-Smith Stadium this fall but, like everything else, that's subject to change. He said WKU will likely have similar plans to Louisville and Kentucky. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the season at Louisville on Sept. 12, and Louisville athletics director Vince Tyra posted Friday on Twitter that the school had submitted a plan to Governor Andy Beshear's office for fans to be in attendance at home games in a limited capacity. WKU's home opener is scheduled Sept. 19 against Liberty.
"I'm hopeful we can do at least 25% and maybe more, but I don't think that where it starts is where it ends. It could become less, it could become more. I think the circumstances will dictate that," Stewart said. "What I don't think is that you're going to have a decision made in the end of August or early September that will necessarily be that for every game. I think it will all be subject to change."
Houchens-Smith Stadium has an official capacity of 22,113, so Stewart is expecting to host roughly 5,000 fans if allowed 25% capacity. Stewart said challenges may be presented in the indoor area of the Jack & Jackie Harbaugh Stadium Club, where there's also a buffet, but believes the outdoor seating options, especially on the opposite side as the Harbaugh Club, can be spaced out accordingly. Stewart added they plan on the band being in attendance and that they'll mark seats where people can and can't sit.
Stewart said tailgating regulations will be based on local and state guidelines at that time, adding, "I do think tailgating will be part of game day, but like a lot of things, it will look very different from what it traditionally would."
"I know Michigan State announced yesterday that they're going online-only for their classes the same day Texas A&M University announced they're going to have 30% capacity in their football stadium," Stewart said. "You have some real disparities nationwide in how people are doing things."
C-USA's Aug. 7 announcement came following decisions from several other conferences and teams – most notably the Power Five Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences – that they would not be playing football in the fall. Old Dominion announced Aug. 10 it would not compete in fall sports, and is the only C-USA team to cancel competitions entirely at this point.
"I don't get the sense, right now, that anybody else (in C-USA) is planning on not playing," Stewart said. "I think the other 13 schools are full speed ahead right now."
While hopeful to play, Stewart also spoke briefly of what might cause an abrupt stoppage, pointing mainly to an outbreak that causes the loss of players available.
"I think any kind of combination of positive tests and/or contact tracing that would sideline a sizable portion of your roster would obviously make it very difficult to play."
Talks have circulated about trying to play college football in the spring, but Stewart said that brings with it another set of challenges. He mentioned the problems in the timetable for those who aspire to play professionally, as well as those of playing two full seasons in a calendar year.
The changing landscape of college football has also created challenges in scheduling, but Stewart expects WKU's schedule to be finalized by next week.
The Hilltoppers are currently scheduled to open the season Sept. 12 at Louisville – the game was originally supposed to be played Sept. 26, and WKU was originally supposed to travel to Indiana on Sept. 12. WKU was also originally supposed to open the season against UT Chattanooga, but the game has been postponed to a date to be determined. The Southern Conference announced Aug. 13 that the league would not have fall league competition, but allowed for nonconference contests at each institution's discretion.
Stewart said the plan is still to play Chattanooga. The Hilltoppers are planning on two games in September as part of "a very cautious start," and Stewart said the hope is to play nine more games after the start of October for an 11-game schedule. WKU's has open dates Oct. 24 – which was originally scheduled to be open – and Oct. 31. The latter was slated to be the homecoming game against Old Dominion.
In other sports, NCAA president Mark Emmert announced Aug. 13 that there would be no fall championships – a move that didn't impact the Bowl Subdivision of college football because The College Football Playoff is run by the conferences – because not enough schools will be competing in fall sports. The NCAA Board of Governors said championship events in a sport would be canceled if fewer than 50% of the teams competing in that sport played a regular season.
At WKU, the announcement impacted sports like women's soccer, volleyball and cross country.
"Now, certain conferences and certain schools could still decide to have a season, could still play games, but there wouldn't be an NCAA Tournament they could be a part of, which I think, to me, changes it a lot," Stewart said.
Stewart said there is expected to be a decision whether the NCAA will try to hold championships for fall sports in the winter or spring soon, and the expectation is that many will move those seasons to the spring as well instead of playing in the fall.
