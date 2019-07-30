Western Kentucky picked up its 13th commitment to the Class of 2020 in linebacker Dezmion Roberson on Tuesday.
Roberson visited campus during WKU's recruiting event over the weekend and announced his verbal commitment via Twitter. He's the fourth commitment since Saturday.
Committed 🔥❗️ #20Tops @WKURecruiting @moguelwv @pateharrison pic.twitter.com/aHxoF4NCRP— Dezmion Roberson (@FamousDezo) July 31, 2019
Roberson is listed as a 6-foot-2, 185-pound middle linebacker and wide receiver for Elba High School in Alabama. He earned First-Team All-State honors at linebacker last season.
Roberson doesn't have any other scholarship offers listed on recruiting services Rivals or 247sports.
WKU’s Current Class of 2020
Talique Allen, S, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
Rashad Amos, RB, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.
Travis Collier, ATH, Douglas County HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Mark Goode, TE, LaRue County HS, Hodgenville
Brandon Higgs, CB, Hillcrest High School, Simpsonville, S.C.
Colt Jackson, OL, South Warren HS, Bowling Green
Rasheed Miller, OL, Frostproof HS, Frostproof, Fla.
Darius Ocean, QB, Hough HS, Clayton, N.C.
Dezmion Roberson, MLB, Elba High School, Elba. Ala.
Darrion Robinson, WR/ATH, Pasco HS, Dade City, Fla.
Shamar Sandgren, WR, Bluffton HS, Bluffton, S.C.
Jalen Williams, WR/ATH, Lake Minneola HS, Minneola, Fla.
