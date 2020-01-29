Kenny Baker is the new defensive ends coach at Western Kentucky, according to his Twitter account.
The WKU football team has not yet officially announced its newest coaching staff addition, but the Daily News confirmed the hire Wednesday.
Baker previously was the defensive line coach at UT-Chattanooga last season. He replaces Jimmy Lindsey, who served as WKU's defensive ends coach the last three seasons before leaving for the same position at Illinois a few weeks ago.
Baker, a Cartersville, Ga., native, coached five seasons at Mercer before his one season in Chattanooga, Tenn. He worked one season at Berry College as co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach in 2013 and coached at Lakeside High School in Augusta, Ga., three seasons prior to that.
He lettered three seasons on the defensive line at Gardner-Webb from 2005-08 for his college career.
Baker's replacement of Lindsey is the only change to Helton's staff so far this offseason. WKU coaches are nearing the end of the recruiting cycle as National Signing Day approaches Feb. 5.
Tops pick up commitment from long snapper
Jake Bowman announced his verbal commitment to WKU via Twitter on Tuesday. The long snapper from Brentwood, Tenn., is listed as a 6-foot, 220-pound prospect out of Lipscomb Academy.
Graduate senior Jared Nash served as long snapper for WKU this season, leaving rising sophomore Mitchell Harralson as the only long snapper listed on the current roster.
Rubio Long Snapping lists Bowman as the 24th ranked long snapping prospect in the Class of 2020.
