Western Kentucky has added a commitment from an in-state transfer.
Kentucky transfer Dontaie Allen, a standout during his prep days at Pendleton County High School, announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers via Twitter on Wednesday.
"Your playing small does not serve the World ‼️ #committed," Allen wrote in the post announcing his commitment.
The 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard spent the last three seasons at Kentucky with limited action.
As a redshirt sophomore last season, Allen played in 18 games for the 26-8 Wildcats, and averaged 2.3 points and 1.2 rebounds in 6.7 minutes during those contests. Allen redshirted his first season at Kentucky while recovering from a knee injury sustained during his senior season at Pendleton County, and appeared in 22 games with a start in his redshirt freshman season in 2020-21. He finished that season averaging 5.4 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range with 31 makes from long range.
Allen, who has three years of eligibility remaining, was one of the top recruits in the country out of Pendleton County -- he finished his prep career with Kentucky Mr. Basketball honors after scoring 3,255 points and grabbing 1,228 rebounds in his career. His career scoring ranked 11th and his rebounding 22nd all-time in KHSAA history at the conclusion of his prep career, according to statistics submitted to the KHSAA. In a senior season that was cut short due to injury, Allen averaged 42.9 points and 14.2 rebounds while shooting 38.9% from 3-point range over 13 games, and he scored 50 or more points in six of his first 12 games that season. He averaged 31.8 points and 11.4 rebounds while shooting 59.1% from the field and 39.6% from behind the arc as a junior. He was the No. 68 recruit in the class according to Rivals, and rated as the No. 92 prospect by the Recruiting Services Consensus Index.
