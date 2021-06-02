The Western Kentucky men’s basketball program has added a three-game series against South Carolina, a source told the Daily News on Wednesday.
The series will begin in the 2021-22 season Dec. 15 in Columbia, S.C., with a return game at E.A. Diddle Arena in 2023-24 and the final game in Columbia in 2024-25. There is no game scheduled between the two for 2022.
WKU is coming off a 21-8 2020-21 season in which it claimed a regular-season Conference USA East Division title and advanced to the league tournament championship game before falling in overtime to North Texas. The Hilltoppers beat Saint Mary’s in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament before falling to C-USA West Division champion Louisiana Tech.
The Gamecocks are coming off a 6-15 season in which they lost 76-59 to Ole Miss in the second round of the SEC Tournament to conclude the year.
WKU will play an early-season multi-team event in Asheville, N.C., according to the source. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported May 18 that Minnesota and South Carolina would also be in the event.
The Hilltoppers will return from the Dec. 15 game against South Carolina and host Louisville on Dec. 18 in another Power Five matchup, according to the source.
WKU also currently has deals as part of series to host Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 4 and to travel to Austin Peay in the upcoming season. Those games were originally scheduled to be played last season but were pushed back a year after the NCAA delayed the start of the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WKU still has two games contracted against Wright State – a home and away – which got pushed back with the series now scheduled to resume at E.A. Diddle Arena in 2022-23.
The Hilltoppers last season were scheduled to play a $90,000 buy game at Wichita State, but the game was canceled after the start of the season was pushed back and Wichita State declined to play WKU in the upcoming season, according to the source.
WKU was supposed to host Belmont last season, but Belmont told WKU the OVC wanted the original date for the meeting held for a conference game and the game was pushed back a year, but the series will not resume after Belmont requested again to push the game back another season and an agreement could not be reached to continue the series, according to the source.
WKU’s full nonconference scheduled is still being finalized.{&end}