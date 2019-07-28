Tyson Helton's recruiting class for 2020 is shaping up. Western Kentucky hosted recruits on campus over the weekend and picked up commitments from quarterback Darius Ocean, wide receiver/defensive back Jalen Williams and offensive lineman Rasheed Miller from Frostproof, Fla.
Ocean is a 5-foot-10, 195-pound quarterback who played at Cleveland High School in Clayton, N.C., the last two years. Ocean will play his senior season at William Amos Hough High School near Charlotte, N.C.
Ocean, listed as a pro-style quarterback according to 247Sports, threw for 3,725 yards and 36 touchdowns and added eight rushing scores in 2018. Ocean is Helton’s first quarterback commitment.
Committed ✅ #20Tops @DeShawnBaker6 @HoughFB @WKURecruiting @SC_DBGROUP pic.twitter.com/3kznemtPBd— Darius Ocean (@darius_ocean) July 29, 2019
Williams is a 6-2, 180-pound prospect from Lake Minneola High School in Minneola, Fla. Helton signed Williams' former high school teammate, defensive lineman Stephone Atkinson, in the 2019 signing class.
According to 247Sports, Williams visited WKU during a prospect camp in early June and has reported offers from Charlotte and Akron. Williams isn't rated by either 247Sports or Rivals composite ratings.
He joins Miller and Darrion Robinson as the three 2020 commitments so far from Florida.
Committed‼️ #20Tops pic.twitter.com/4coAIBWOrJ— Jalen “Jay Jay” Williams8️⃣‼️ (@JalenMWilliams8) July 28, 2019
Miller is listed as a 6-6, 260-pound lineman who played offensive tackle and defensive end for Frostproof High School last season. Roy Fuoco of The News Chief reported in May that Miller will play for Lake Wales High School this fall. Rivals lists Kent State showing interest in Miller, but lists WKU as the only program to offer.
COMMITTED!!! #GoTops 🖤 pic.twitter.com/8LhDiuLWbY— 5️⃣8️⃣ (@1Rasheedmiller) July 28, 2019
WKU’s Current Class of 2020
Talique Allen, S, Peach County HS, Fort Valley, Ga.
Rashad Amos, RB, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.
Travis Collier, ATH, Douglas County HS, Douglasville, Ga.
Mark Goode, TE, LaRue County HS, Hodgenville
Brandon Higgs, CB, Hillcrest High School, Simpsonville, S.C.
Colt Jackson, OL, South Warren HS, Bowling Green
Rasheed Miller, OL, Frostproof HS, Frostproof, Fla.
Darius Ocean, QB, Hough HS, Clayton, N.C.
Darrion Robinson, WR/ATH, Pasco HS, Dade City, Fla.
Shamar Sandgren, WR, Bluffton HS, Bluffton, S.C.
Jalen Williams, WR/ATH, Lake Minneola HS, Minneola, Fla.
