Western Kentucky's softball team has filled the upcoming weekend on its schedule as UAB will come to town for a three-game non-conference series on Saturday and Sunday.
The games will be played from the WKU Softball Complex and will not count towards either teams' Conference USA records.
Due to COVID-19 forced schedule changes, the Hilltoppers and Blazers were not going to play each other during the 2021 regular season as both sides are playing against C-USA squads from the East (WKU) and West (UAB) divisions, respectively.
The Hilltoppers will host Kentucky on Wednesday in a 6 p.m. contest.
WKU will face off against UAB twice on Saturday, with games set for 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the WKU Softball Complex.
The Tops and Blazers will wrap the series with a 1 p.m. matchup on Sunday.
Streaming capabilities are still being determined for the weekend series and tickets will not be available.