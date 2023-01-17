WKU Cheer

Western Kentucky's cheer team brought home the program’s third national championship in three years this past weekend, claiming the title in the D1A All-Girl Division of the UCA Collegiate National Championship in Orlando, Fla.

 WKU Athletics

