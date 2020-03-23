Opening night of the 2020-21 men's college basketball season will include the Hilltoppers.
The Daily News has learned Western Kentucky and Louisville will play on the opening night of the 2020-21 basketball season at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. The date is still to be determined.
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported Saturday night that the Cardinals and Hilltoppers would meet in the first game of their respective seasons. The contract between the two schools originally scheduled the game for December.
It'll be the second of a four-game series between WKU and UofL that includes the Cardinals visiting E.A. Diddle Arena in 2021 and the Toppers returning to Louisville in 2022.
WKU lost to then second-ranked Louisville 71-54 on Nov. 29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Louisville leads the all-time series 41-39 and the Hilltoppers haven't won in the series since 2008.
The Cardinals ended the season 24-7 and tied for second in the Atlantic Coast Conference. WKU was 20-10 and second in Conference USA. The 2019-20 college basketball season ended early with the cancellation of all sports in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
WKU will look to replace seniors Jared Savage, Camron Justice and Matt Horton. Louisville will graduate four seniors and junior Darius Perry, who recently announced his intention to transfer. The Cardinals are also expected to be without Jordan Nwora, who will likely be taken in the NBA draft.
