The memory draws a relieving laugh from Old Dominion and sour taste from Western Kentucky. Last season’s meeting between the Monarchs and Hilltoppers ended with three untimed downs that had one sideline kicking a game-winning field goal one play and the other team actually kicking that field goal on the next.
It’s the most bizarre ending Old Dominion coach Bobby Wilder has seen in his 30 years on the job and it’s something Lucky Jackson would picture in a movie.
“You'd probably see it in a movie or what you’d scroll on Twitter and see,” Jackson recalled earlier this week about Old Dominion’s 37-34 win at Houchens-Smith Stadium almost a year ago. “It’s pretty crazy. We’ll try to play a good game this year and take that out of being possible.”
WKU and Old Dominion have made a habit of tight, high-scoring games since the series began in 2014. Everything in 2019 suggests the offense may take a back seat to defenses that have become the strength of both teams.
Old Dominion (1-3) enters Saturday’s 5 p.m. CDT kickoff against the Hilltoppers (2-2 overall, 2-0 C-USA) on a three-game losing streak after opening the season with a win against Norfolk State in the debut of the newly constructed S.B. Ballard Stadium.
WKU won the last time it visited Norfolk, Va., and the Monarchs under the previous coaching regime led by Mike Sanford. Old Dominion’s return trip to Bowling Green last year had late-game flare that drew national attention for a fluky ending.
ODU scored 18 points in the last 5:40 of the game and WKU set up Alex Rinella for a 57-yard field goal attempt with two seconds left, but the Monarchs were penalized for too many men on the field. Rinella’s kick after the penalty was short and fielded from the goal line by Isaiah Harper, who returned it 83 yards to the WKU 17. But a face-mask penalty on the Hilltoppers moved the ball to the 9-yard line and teed up Nick Rice’s game-winner.
“I felt for the previous staff, to be quite honest with you,” Helton said earlier in the week. “Sometimes as coaches you try to do everything you can. It just happens to be one of those fluke things that happens from time to time. We’ve walked through those scenarios. That’s the beauty of football. We’ll review the tape just to see matchups from last year. It’s a clean slate and new teams on both ends.”
Wilder told the Daily News in July at the C-USA Kickoff Event it was the wildest ending he’s seen in three decades of coaching.
“A couple (of games) that have been wild, but nothing that was historic like that game,” Wilder said.
The 11th year coach at ODU has a roster of 47 new players working to replace 30 from the 2018 roster. Junior college transfer quarterback Stone Smartt is trying to get the Monarchs' offense going, but they’re averaging just 19.8 points per game.
Old Dominion’s defense ranks second overall in C-USA, allowing 306 yards and 26 points per game. The Monarchs are allowing just 94 rushing yards per game, a mark that ranks 19th nationally.
Helton said it’s good to have similar defensive looks in back-to-back weeks before UAB and ODU.
“I feel like the UAB defense and the ODU defense are similar in the sense that they control the line of scrimmage and there’s not a lot of space there to run the ball,” Helton said. “If you want to move the ball down the field, you’ve got to be able to stick the football up in there and rush the football. We’ll have a good game plan for that. The name of the game is find the explosive play in the end zone and if we can do that, we’ll come away with a win.”
Last week, WKU used new starting quarterback Ty Storey more with designed runs than they drew up for running back Gaej Walker. UAB stuffed WKU to just 33 yards on the ground and the Monarchs could present another challenge in that area.
Helton liked the way Storey commanded the offense in his first start since transferring from Arkansas. He completed 15 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns in his debut.
“Ty’s doing a good job,” Helton said. “Getting more reps this week. Of course, having a win helps give you confidence and he’s making good decisions and doing a nice job leading the team. Hopefully he’ll play even better.”
Western Kentucky (2-2) at Old Dominion (1-3)
5 p.m. CDT, Norfolk, Va., S.B. Ballard Stadium
Broadcast: ESPN+
Radio: SAM 100.7 FM
Odds (O/U): WKU -3 (42.5)
Position-by-position breakdown:
Running back: Old Dominion is splitting running back duties between Lala Davis and Kesean Strong while QB Smartt has double the carries of either running back. WKU’s Gaej Walker plays nearly every snap and has been consistently dependable. ADVANTAGE: WKU
Wide Receivers: This is Old Dominion’s most experienced position on offense, yet the Monarchs have at least seven receivers with five catches. Jahcour Pearson, Lucky Jackson and Jacquez Sloan have become frequent targets for WKU quarterbacks. ADVANTAGE: ODU
Offensive Line: WKU’s veteran group continues to keep the quarterback clean, allowing just one sack per game. Old Dominion is starting two first-year players at the tackle spots while giving up 16 sacks. ADVANTAGE: WKU
Defensive Line: Probably the strength of both teams. WKU’s front four put on a show last week with three sacks against a good offense. DE DeAngelo Malone has more tackles per game than any other defensive lineman in the country. Juwan Ross has 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. ODU allows just 94 rushing yards per game. ADVANTAGE: WKU
Linebackers: Old Dominion’s top tacklers, Lawrence Garner and Jordan Young, anchor the linebacker spots. Kyle Bailey holds that mark for WKU and is coming off a two-interception game. ADVANTAGE: PUSH
Secondary: The Monarchs allow 212 passing yards per game and 8.3 yards per completion, but haven’t given up huge plays. WKU has been suspect to big plays, although last week they allowed just one pass longer than 20 yards. ADVANTAGE: ODU
Special Teams: John Haggerty’s 46.8 yards per punt leads C-USA and Cory Munson has been clutch as the freshman place kicker. ODU kicker Nick Rose is 5-for-6 on field goals. ADVANTAGE:WKU
