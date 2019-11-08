Western Kentucky cross country and track and field coach Brent Chumbley announced the squad’s 2019-20 track schedule, which features five meets in Kentucky.
Chumbley, along with assistant coaches Tim Sykes (distance) and Tosha Ansley (sprints, hurdles, relays), are set to lead WKU for the first time Dec. 6 at the Kentucky-hosted Blue & White Opener before the squads return to action following the holiday break Jan. 10.
WKU will kick off the indoor season in Lexington with the Blue & White Opener on Dec. 6. Five weeks later, the Hilltoppers will return to Kentucky’s campus for the Jim Green Invitational on Jan. 10-11. The following two weekends, WKU will head to Samford and Marshall, respectively.
WKU will return to Marshall for a meet from Feb. 7-8 before making a second visit to Samford (Feb. 14-15) as well. WKU will close its indoor slate at the Conference USA Championships on Feb. 22-23 in Birmingham, Ala.
One month later, WKU Track & Field will commence its outdoor season at Georgia Tech’s Yellow Jack Invitational from March 20-21. After a weekend off, the Tops will host their annual Hilltopper Relays from April 3-4.
From there, WKU will head to Oxford, Miss., for the Ole Miss-hosted Joe Walker Invitational. After a week off, WKU will stay in-state for its final two meets. From April 24-25, the Hilltoppers will head to Louisville for the Lenny Lyles/Clark Wood Open before closing their regular-season slate at the UK Invitational on May 1-2.
WKU will head to San Antonio, Texas, for the Conference USA Outdoor Championships from May 14-17. Two weeks later, the Tops’ NCAA Preliminary qualifiers will head to Lexington from May 28-30. WKU will look to close the season in Austin, Texas, at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, which are June 10-13.
