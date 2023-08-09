Catie Craig

Western Kentucky junior Catie Craig leads the Lady Toppers into their season debut at the Boilermaker Classic hosted by Purdue over Labor Day.

 WKU ATHLETICS

Western Kentucky women's golf coach Adam Gary and men's golf coach Austin King on Wednesday announced their schedules for the 2023-24 season.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.