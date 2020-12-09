Director of cross country/track & field Brent Chumbley announced the Western Kentucky men’s and women’s indoor track & field schedule Wednesday.
The group is currently slated to compete on four different weekends for regular-season competition prior to the Conference USA Indoor Track & Field Championships. The schedule is subject to change and all updates can be found at wkusports.com.
WKU will open its indoor season at Conference USA championship meet host UAB. The Blazers will host both of their regular home invitationals on one weekend as WKU will compete in the Blazer Invitational on Jan. 15 followed by the Vulcan Invite on Jan. 16.
Following the C-USA championship prep in Birmingham, Ala., the Hilltoppers and Lady Toppers are expected to compete in an event Jan. 22-23. The host and location of the meet is yet to be determined.
Staying in the league, WKU will travel to Huntington, W.Va., on two different occasions to compete in meets at Marshall. The Thundering Herd Invitational will be Jan. 29-30. Last season, the men’s squad finished fifth of 10 at the invitational while the women finished sixth of 10.
WKU will also compete in the Marshall Invitational for the second year in a row Feb. 12-13. In 2020, the Lady Toppers finished fifth of eight while the Hilltoppers placed second.
Rounding out the indoor season is the Conference USA Indoor Track & Field Championships hosted at the CrossPlex in Birmingham. The Blazers and the CrossPlex have hosted the event since 2012. In 2020, then-junior Dartez Hamlin took home the individual title in the men’s 200-meter dash.
The indoor championships were the last meet WKU competed in prior to spring sports shutting down and the outdoor season being canceled.
WKU will announce the 2021 outdoor schedule once the indoor season begins.
