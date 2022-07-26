Western Kentucky women's head golf coach Adam Gary and men's head golf coach Chan Metts announced the full schedules for their respective programs on Tuesday.
"It's nice to go back to some familiar places, but it's always good to add some new events to the schedule as well," Gary said in a news release. "We have a lot of experience returning with arguably our strongest freshman class ever coming in this fall. I can't wait to see how this group stacks up against some of the best teams in our program's history."
The Lady Toppers return all but one member of the 2021-22 roster for the 10-event slate while adding three new faces to the mix.
WKU's women's team will begin its campaign as it has every year for the last five years at the USA Intercollegiate in Mobile, Ala., over Labor Day weekend. The squad is the 2020 champion of the event and has finished in the top three on three occasions.
New to the Lady Topper slate is a Cincinnati-hosted event Sept. 12-13. WKU will then travel to the home state of junior Rachel Rich for the Lady Paladin Invitational hosted by Furman in Greenville, S.C.
It's the second year in a row and fifth time ever WKU will play in the Pat Bradley Invitational, hosted by Florida International on Oct. 15-17 in Miami.
The team will close out the fall at the second annual Olde Stone Intercollegiate, co-hosted by the Lady Tops and Louisville, on Oct. 24-25.
The Lady Toppers will start the spring at the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational hosted by Mercer in the home state of sophomore Catie Craig and freshman Averi Cline in mid-February in Greensboro, Ga.
It's followed by the UNF Intercollegiate in the first week of March in Jacksonville, Fla.
WKU hosts its annual Spring Break Shootout at Lake Jovita Country Club in Dade City, Fla., on March 13-14.
The Lady Tops' final regular-season event will be April 10-11 at the Brickyard Collegiate, hosted by Mercer as well, in Macon, Ga.
The Conference USA Women's Golf Championships will be held at a to-be-announced location beginning April 17.
Men's golf
"I'm really looking forward to the guys returning in a few weeks to start working towards the new season," Metts said in a news release. "It's been a long summer and I've been waiting for this since April.
"We decided to change the schedule up a little this fall, so we have some new events in Wisconsin and Xavier. Western Carolina will be new in that none of the current players competed the last time we played in that event, and I really like that course for this group. I'm looking forward to new courses and the opportunity to figure out how to attack them as a team."
WKU will take the fall schedule in a new direction in 2022, beginning at the Badger Invitational on Sept. 11-13 in Madison, Wis.
The Hilltoppers will then travel to Saphire Valley, N.C., for the JT Poston Invitational hosted by Western Carolina at the end of the month.
WKU adds the Xavier Invitational on Oct. 10-11 in Maineville, Ohio, as a new event for the Tops this year and will close out the fall with the Pinetree Intercollegiate in mid-October in Kennesaw, Ga. This will be the fifth time in six years that WKU has played at Kennesaw State.
Ball State's Earl Yestingsmeier Match Play event will kick of WKU's spring slate in Dade City, Fla., on Feb. 6-7.
The Hilltoppers will head to their typical team tournament of the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate on Feb. 13-14 in Mobile, Ala. This is the seventh straight year WKU has competed in the Mobile-based, South Alabama-hosted event.
WKU returns to the Sea Palms Invitational after one year off from the tournament. Western Carolina will host the event in St. Simons, Ga., on March 9-11. It serves as a homecoming for redshirt senior Thomas Hogan, who is from St. Simons Island.
The squad hits South Alabama for the second time in the spring on March 26-28 while playing in the Craft Farms Intercollegiate in Gulf Shores, Ala.
WKU closes the regular season with a new tournament in the Boilermaker Invitational in West Lafayette, Ind. on April 15-16, a trip home for Lafayette, Ind., native and transfer Nic Hofman.
The Conference USA Men's Golf Championship will be held at a to-be-announced location with April 24-26 being stroke play and the final four teams advancing to match play on April 27.