The Western Kentucky men’s and women’s golf teams announced their spring schedules Tuesday. Each program is currently scheduled for five events in the spring, meeting the minimum of eight total events required in the 2020-21 season to be eligible for the NCAA Regionals and Championship.
Lady Topper Golf Schedule
After a strong fall performance playing all five of their scheduled events, the Lady Toppers have five more tournaments lined up between February and April.
WKU will open its spring schedule by co-hosting a new tournament with North Florida. The First Coast Classic will be held Feb. 15-16. The Lady Toppers will then compete in the UNF Intercollegiate on March 8-9.
For the fifth consecutive year, WKU plans to host the Spring Break Shootout on March 15-16. The Lady Toppers were preparing for the fourth-ever Shootout when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all spring sports.
Following the event, the Lady Toppers will play in the UT Chattanooga Invitational for the first time on March 29-30.
The Conference USA Women’s Golf Championships will be held April 19-21 at the Verandah Club in Fort Myers, Fla. The Verandah Club has hosted the Women’s Championship every year since 2015.
Hilltopper Golf Schedule
The Hilltoppers competed in three events this fall and currently have five tournaments on the slate for the spring.
WKU will start its spring schedule with the Mobile Bay (Mobile Sports Authority) Intercollegiate, playing Feb. 14-16. This will be the fourth consecutive spring the Hilltoppers have opened with the Mobile-based, 54-hole event.
The Hilltoppers will travel to the Sea Palms Invitational on March 4-6. It is a new addition to the WKU schedule, hosted by Western Carolina.
WKU will then take a month off before competing in the Mason Rudolph Championship hosted by Vanderbilt. The last time WKU competed in the Vandy event, former Hilltopper Billy Tom Sargent won the individual title in 2019. It was on WKU’s 2019-20 schedule prior to the cancellation of spring sports.
WKU will play in the Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational on April 12-13. The West Virginia-hosted tournament was originally scheduled for the fall but was rescheduled due to COVID-related issues.
The Conference USA Men’s Golf Championships will be April 26-29, with the final day being match play between the top four teams. Texarkana Country Club in Arkansas has been the host of the Men’s Championships since 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.