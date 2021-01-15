Western Kentucky volleyball announced Friday four more home matches for the 2021 spring season with two weekends of nonconference tournaments taking place at WKU in January. The four additional matches bring the Lady Tops’ regular-season slate to 16 matches.
The Lady Toppers will enter their 2021 opener on Jan. 24 with a 1-0 record after a 3-0 sweep of UAB in a nonconference match in the fall. WKU will host Mercer and Bellarmine on Jan. 24 before Saint Louis and Evansville come to town Jan. 31.
Both weekends will feature the Lady Toppers in an 11 a.m. match along with a 6 p.m. contest while the two visiting teams will play a neutral-site tilt at 2:30 p.m.
From there, WKU will commence its Conference USA slate as Florida Atlantic (Feb. 7-8), Charlotte (Feb. 21-22) and FIU (March 7-8) will also visit this season. WKU will travel to Old Dominion on Feb. 14-15 for the first-ever matches against the Monarchs. The Lady Toppers' second road trip will be to Huntington, W.Va., for matches Feb. 28 and March 1 at Marshall. Travis Hudson and company will close the regular season with a trip south to Middle Tennessee on March 20-21. All six series will be played back-to-back days with first serve at the same time for both contests.
Southern Miss will host the 2020-21 Conference USA Tournament from April 1-3 at Reed Green Coliseum. The Golden Eagles last hosted the postseason event in 2014, WKU’s first year in the league. Postseason play will run as it has in years past with eight teams playing in a single-elimination format.
Just as Diddle Arena is operating for basketball season, capacity for volleyball matches is 15 percent. As the governor’s office allows, a second-floor concession stand will be open for home matches. With a capacity of only 1,100 fans allowed this season, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
