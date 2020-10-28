After having what was supposed to finally be its season-opening match canceled, the Western Kentucky volleyball team will now look to play its first contest of the 2020-21 season against UAB on Nov. 7. The match will count toward both teams’ records, but not as a conference tilt.
The match will not be open to the public, but will be streamed free on HSSN’s Facebook page.
First serve against UAB is slated for 11 a.m. and will be followed by a pair of exhibition matches involving Middle Tennessee. Following the Lady Tops’ outing against the Blazers, UAB and Middle Tennessee will face off in an exhibition at 2:30 p.m. WKU will take the court again at 4:30 p.m. for an exhibition with the Blue Raiders.
These contests will conclude fall competition for WKU's volleyball team.
