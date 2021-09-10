The Western Kentucky and Army football teams battled in a 17-8 game won by the Hilltoppers two seasons ago in Bowling Green, and the two meet again Saturday feeling like they have improved teams.
Coming off victories in their season openers, WKU and Army will face off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Michie Stadium.
In the 2019 meeting, WKU beat Army at its own game – holding the ball for 38:07, as opposed to the Black Knights’ 21:53. WKU rushed for 225 yards in the win. It rushed 51 times out of 81 total plays.
This year, the Hilltoppers are hoping for similar results.
“I guess you’ve got to Army them back like we did,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday at his weekly media conference. “You’ve got to play ball-control offense, you’ve got to be able to run the football, eat up the clock.
“It may be a boring football game, but that’s kind of the formula, is don’t have penalties, don’t have turnovers, you’ve got to be able to run the football, hold the football, and that’s what we were able to do in 2019 and it worked for us, and defensively we were able to contain them, but they’re a much better football team, much better football team than 2019. It’ll take everything we’ve got, for sure.”
It’s not the style WKU played in its season opener against UT Martin with new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, however.
Houston Baptist transfer quarterback Bailey Zappe was expected to be an expeditor of points upon his arrival and he delivered in his first game. He led WKU to its highest point total since the 2016 season, throwing a Houchens-Smith Stadium record seven touchdowns, and he finished with 424 yards on 28-of-35 passing. Six different Hilltoppers had touchdown receptions in the win.
Army head coach Jeff Monken says he’s been impressed with WKU’s athletes and believes “we’re going to be playing a better team and a much improved team in Western Kentucky just having played there two years ago.”
“They are a very explosive offensive football team. What they’re doing with the football, it’s a lot of fun to watch. It’s not going to be very much fun to defend,” Monken said. “They’ve got a good football team, a lot of weapons, a really good offensive line, experienced players, they’ve got skill guys that are capable of taking the ball the distance when they get it. They’re a dangerous team. As I’ve said, defensively I think they’re outstanding.”
WKU’s rushing attack finished with 109 yards against UT Martin, led by true freshman walk-on Kye Robichaux’s 44 yards on nine carries. The Hilltoppers ran the ball 25 times in 61 plays.
“Like I said when I got here, people think we’re just going to throw it 50 times and run it 10, but we’re going to try to do what helps us win football games,” Kittley said. “I think we left some yards in the running game this last week, I think we missed some targets on a few blocks here and there and we had some running backs not hit the hole every time the way I’d like to see. I think we’re still growing in the running game and I’m excited to be able to bring that to Army.
“Definitely watched their game they played in 2019 and they had a lot of balance, kind of beat them at their own game and had more time of possession. I think that’s something that I’ve looked at going into this game.”
Army was one of the top defensive teams in the country last season, allowing the fewest yards per game (275.3) and second-fewest points per game (14.8). That’s in part because of its offense – Army had the sixth-best time of possession in the country last year. The Black Knights’ offense averaged 317.8 yards per game, with 273 yards per game coming on the ground – the fourth-best mark in the country.
The Black Knights – who received two points in the latest AP poll and seven in the coaches poll – opened the season with a 43-10 victory at Georgia State. Starting quarterback Tyhier Tyler completed the only pass he attempted in the run-heavy offense for 26 yards, and he rushed for 36 yards on eight attempts. Tyler suffered an injury that Monken said Monday was not serious, but his status for Saturday was unclear. Christian Anderson would start if Tyler couldn’t go, Monken said. Anderson led Army’s rushing attack with 55 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts, and also had a 40-yard touchdown pass.
Army’s triple-option offense rushed for 258 yards on 67 attempts in Saturday’s game and attempted only four passes.
“I think we’ve just got to do what we did (in 2019),” WKU defensive coordinator Maurice Crum said. “I think we’ve got to play sound, I think we’ve got to play tough and I think we’ve got to play consistent. I think those are the main things you’ve got to do any time you play a triple-option attack. It’s just about you being fundamentally sound, being disciplined throughout the entire game. I think that’s what they hang their hat on, so you’ve got to do your best to try to beat them at their own game.”
WKU is 3-0 all-time against Army.
The Hilltoppers will follow Saturday's game will an off week before hosting Indiana on Sept. 25.