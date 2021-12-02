Western Kentucky's athletic department attained its highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in program history in the latest report released by the NCAA on Thursday.
"I congratulate our student-athletes for their academic discipline and dedication which has resulted in the highest Graduation Success Rate in WKU Athletics history," WKU athletic director Todd Stewart said in a news release. "Much is made of the many championships our programs win on the field of play, and the legitimacy of those successes are further validated because they are being achieved by true student-athletes who excel in the classroom and ultimately earn a meaningful degree."
WKU posted an overall GSR of 87, topping the previous high of 85 reached twice in the department's history. In three of the last four GSR reports, WKU has achieved or tied the program's highest mark.
WKU also posted a 66 percent Federal Graduation Rate, which is 11 percent higher than the university's general student body (55 percent) and the second-highest rate in WKU athletics history.
Six programs achieved perfect GSR scores of 100, while four programs improved or maintained their scores from a year ago.
Volleyball extended its streak of perfect GSR scores to 16 years and has posted a perfect score every year the program has been eligible to report. Women's tennis posted a perfect GSR score for the seventh straight season and for the ninth time in program history.
Women's soccer and women's basketball also posted perfect scores in four straight years, and it marked soccer's 10th perfect score since 2001. The 100 mark was women's basketball's sixth all-time perfect score.
Women's golf achieved a perfect score for the third straight year and has been perfect four times in program history.
The biggest mover within WKU athletics was men's golf, which jumped 27 points from 73 to 100. Men's cross country and track and field also made a significant jump, moving up 11 points from 83 to 94. Football had a 10-point improvement going from 64 to 74. Women's cross country and track and field moved up from 83 to 88.
The GSRs released Thursday are based on the four freshmen classes in Division I entering from 2011 to 2014. The NCAA calculates the rates based upon the number of student-athletes who graduated within six years after initially enrolling, in addition to those who left an institution prior to graduating but would have been academically eligible to compete.