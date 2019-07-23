Western Kentucky athletics has expanded on its partnership with WKU PBS to increase the coverage of the Hilltopper Sports Satellite Network, the network which has brought WKU fans coverage of WKU athletic events since 1999.
Under this new agreement, WKU fans will be able to watch soccer, volleyball, softball and baseball games free on HSSN’s Facebook page, the new streaming home for WKU Athletics, beginning this fall.
The new agreement is slated to begin with a WKU soccer exhibition against Wright State at 6 p.m. CDT on Aug. 16. A full broadcast schedule for HSSN’s fall Facebook streaming will be released at a later date.
“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with WKU PBS in the 2019-20 season,” WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said in a news release. “The Hilltopper Sports Satellite Network has long been a valuable resource to our fans and our programs in providing top-notch coverage on regional and national platforms, and bringing their quality production to additional sports via Facebook streaming is an exciting opportunity to heighten the WKU fan viewing experience.”
“We are excited to expand our partnership with WKU Athletics, continuing our long tradition of broadcasting Hilltopper and Lady Topper games while providing applied research opportunities for WKU students on our production crew,” said Jordan Basham, WKU PBS Production Manager and HSSN Executive Producer.
The voice of Lady Topper basketball, Brett Williams, will bring fans all of the action for WKU soccer, volleyball and softball contests on HSSN alongside special guests throughout the season. The voice of the Hilltoppers, Randy Lee, will continue to call baseball games chosen for Facebook streaming through HSSN.
Entering its 20th year of operation, HSSN has long been the home for Hilltopper and Lady Topper basketball games on WKYU-TV in Bowling Green, ESPN and Fox Regional Networks nationally, and WBNA in Louisville.
Games will also be available on CUSA.tv, Conference USA’s home for live events, for fans who elect to subscribe. A CUSA.tv subscription will still include all of the streaming video content from across the league including when the Hilltoppers and Lady Toppers are on the road.
The subscription will not be required to watch the events on HSSN.
