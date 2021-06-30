After facing a number of budget reductions in recent years, as well as the challenges that came with trying to continue sporting events amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Western Kentucky athletics department is looking forward to more normalcy in the coming fiscal year.
WKU's Board of Regents approved June 18 a $375 million budget, including a proposed $23,237,704 budget for its athletics department, for the 2021-22 fiscal year that begins Thursday.
"I think the good news is for the university, while there's still some challenges ahead, I think the biggest challenges have hopefully been overcome," WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart said in an interview with the Daily News. "I know the university this year – in the last budget meeting – projected something in the $7-9 million range of reductions for next year, but every unit – and we haven't yet and we'll be given a number as the athletics part of that – will be approached and have to kind of come up with something towards that. It won't be as bad as what it has been, that's for sure."
WKU's FY22 budget uses the FY20 budget as a starting point rather than the FY21 budget, since FY20 represented more of a typical year of operations. The athletics department's 2019-20 unrestricted budget was $22,849,877.
Over the last year, the department had to make up for a $4-5 million shortfall, Stewart says.
"Part of the way we made up for that is we had less expenses – there just wasn't recruiting, there wasn't the travel, there wasn't as much as there would have been – but there were testing costs, obviously, and then declining revenues, so we made up for that with the across-the-board salary reductions, which go away tomorrow ... and that was everybody across the board," he said. "Then we had the Tops Together Recovery Fund that we created and that generated close to $2 million. The Tops Together Recovery Fund, the salary reductions and cutting expenses really enabled us to balance our budget.
"We're back to kind of what we have been in terms of budget."
While salary reductions were used to try to offset the shortfall, including voluntary 10% reductions that totaled $172,000 taken as early as last April at the onset of the pandemic by football coach Tyson Helton, men's basketball coach Rick Stansbury and Stewart – the highest-paid members of WKU's athletics department – Stewart takes pride that the department stayed intact.
"Nobody (in WKU athletics) lost their job because of the pandemic. That would have been tough because nobody did anything wrong. Nobody created this. This was not the result of any person's decision here," Stewart said. "The fact that all the jobs were maintained and as we move into 2021-22 the salaries are restored and we're kind of back at full throttle again, that's kind of been something everybody feels good about and I think it's been a shot of adrenaline."
With limited capacity at sporting events last year, including a 20% capacity at Houchens-Smith Stadium and 15% capacity at E.A. Diddle Arena, Stewart estimates WKU lost between $1.5-2 million in ticket revenue. WKU announced at the start of June football home games for the 2021 season, which begins Sept. 2 against UT Martin, would be full capacity.
Despite the lost revenue, Stewart says it would have been more costly not to play last year.
"Because we played the sports, the expenses didn't really go down, and I'm glad we played the sports because it would have been more costly," he said. "Ultimately, when it was all said and done, we had to come up with a $4-5 million budget shortfall, but what we estimated was, had we not played at all, it would have been around $9 million.
"The reason is because, if you didn't play any sports at all, there would have been no distribution from IMG, our multi-media rights, there would have been no conference office distribution, there would have been no television distribution – you wouldn't have had any of that, and you would have had no ticket revenue. We had a million and a half less than normal, but we still had ticket revenue. We would have had none. If we had not played, we would have eliminated a lot of positions."
WKU has the second-smallest budget among Conference USA teams and the second-smallest student activity fees, but still managed to capture five league titles last season – the second-most across C-USA. The average budget in C-USA is roughly $27.5 million. WKU has won a league-most 32 titles since joining C-USA in 2014, while the next-most is Middle Tennessee's 24 and the league average is 13.7 titles.
Stewart sees athletics as an investment – and a good one. In addition to success on the field, he points to the athletics department's academic success, including a department-high 3.19 cumulative GPA last year, as well as the publicity it provides and opportunities for other students, including student workers and those in other organizations, like band and cheerleading, that helps create the college experience.
"With any money that's spent in any aspect of life, you have to look at what's the return on investment," Stewart said. "When I look at the money that's spent on athletics, the graduation rates are very high, the grade point averages are very high – they are here first as students and to graduate and that's happening – they're winning at a high level – we're winning championships more so than anybody else in our league is – and then I look at all the publicity that's generated – the television exposure, the media exposure from all this that if the university were to go out and purchase, would probably end up spending a lot more than what's invested in athletics.
" ... I think when you add all that up, the return on investment's excellent. I really feel this. It's really not measurable, probably, but I think if you took every program in the country and you look at what was spent and what was achieved, I don't know who would rank higher than Western Kentucky."