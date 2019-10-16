Western Kentucky's athletics department maintained the highest Graduation Success Rate in program history in the latest report released by the NCAA on Wednesday.
WKU posted an overall GSR of 85, matching last year’s score that ranked as the department’s top mark in the report’s existence.
Additionally, five WKU programs – women’s basketball, women’s golf, women’s soccer, women’s tennis and women’s volleyball – posted perfect GSR scores, marking the department’s most 100 sport scores since 2011-12.
WKU’s 64 percent Federal Graduation Rate is also the second-highest in program history, and 12 percent higher than the university’s general student body (52 percent).
“These numbers reflect a tremendous commitment to excelling both on and off the field by our student-athletes, coaches and entire athletic department,” WKU athletic director Todd Stewart said in a news release. “To lead Conference USA with 25 total championships since joining the league in 2014, while our student-athletes are also graduating at all-time high levels, speaks volumes about their dedication in all facets of the total college experience.”
Nine of WKU’s 12 sports in the report either improved their GSR or maintained their scores from the previous year.
Volleyball extended its streak of perfect GSR scores to 14 years and has posted a perfect score every year the program has been eligible to report. Women’s tennis posted a perfect GSR score for the fifth straight season and for the seventh time in program history.
Women’s soccer and women’s basketball also posted perfect scores in back-to-back years, and it marked soccer’s eighth perfect score since 2001. The 100 mark was women’s basketball’s fourth all-time perfect score.
Women’s golf jumped 12 points from an 88 to reach the 100 GSR mark for the second time in program history and the first since 2007-08.
The biggest mover within WKU athletics was baseball, which jumped seven points to a 90 GSR – the highest mark in program history. Men’s basketball moved up six points to a 91, which is the team’s highest since the 2012-13 report.
WKU’s 85 overall GSR is tied for the sixth-highest in Conference USA. WKU is also one of six league programs with at least five teams with a perfect 100 GSR score.
The GSRs released Wednesday are based on the four freshmen classes in Division I entering from 2009 to 2012. The NCAA calculates the rates based upon the number of student-athletes who graduated within six years after initially enrolling, in addition to those who left an institution prior to graduating but would have been academically eligible to compete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.