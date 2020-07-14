Western Kentucky has stressed the importance of fluidity in its testing protocols since the initial COVID-19 athletic restart plan was released May 28. On Tuesday, the school announced new changes that have been implemented.
With the second wave of student-athletes returning to campus for voluntary workouts July 6, including the women's soccer team, volleyball team and the remainder of the football team that began its return June 8 with 65 members, WKU opted to perform COVID-19 antibody testing on returning student-athletes, coaches and staff. The men's and women's basketball teams also returned July 9.
"The antibody test was administered to identify those individuals who have potentially come in contact with the virus and therefore may be at risk for cardiopulmonary side effects," WKU said in a statement. "Those who test positive will receive further cardiopulmonary testing and clearance by a specialist before being cleared for physical activity and sport. WKU Athletics and its medical partners consulted with several infectious disease specialists and medical staffs at other institutions both in the state and nationally before finalizing this change in protocol."
There were 293 antibody tests performed – 183 student-athletes and 110 staff – and six returned positive in the antibody testing. Four of those were student-athletes and two were staff members.
Each individual with a positive antibody test received a follow-up PCR swab test, with one test – a staff member – returning active asymptomatic positive this week.
"WKU Athletics is following the lead and guidance of the local health department in regard to isolation, quarantine, contact tracing and eventual return to physical activity and sport for positive cases," it said in the statement.
WKU athletics confirmed to the Daily News that it did have individuals positive in the antibody testing which they previously knew had tested positive for the active virus before their return to campus. WKU says it was anticipating those individuals returning positive antibody tests.
The new protocols will be in place for all student-athletes making their first arrival to campus between July 4 and the beginning of the fall semester. Testing protocols will remain fluid as the WKU athletics portion of the Big Red Restart Plan is a living document, according to the statement.
The school’s original athletic restart plan did not include testing for asymptomatic student-athletes, and only those with symptoms had a test performed, unless the student-athlete requested a test to be administered. WKU will continue to perform testing on any individual who shows or reports symptoms, as well as those who request testing.
All PCR tests for active cases performed by WKU on individuals who returned to campus and reported or showed symptoms or requested a test over the last two months returned negative, according to the statement.
WKU has put preventive measures in place to help student-athletes returning stay healthy. Masks are required and temperature checks are done on those entering athletic facilities. Equipment is cleaned after it is used, and numbers for workout groups are limited to 10 or fewer.
"With acknowledgement from the university and the athletic department that returning requires us to learn to live beside this virus, our plan since its inception has included a protocol for the thorough care and support of any student-athlete or staff member who required testing or who had a positive test, as well as diligent contact tracing and quarantine contingencies to mitigate the risk to others," the statement said. "That's in addition to ongoing daily education, temperature screenings, mask requirements, social distancing and proper hygiene. The well-being of our student-athletes and staff has been and always will be our chief concern."
The remainder of teams scheduled to return in the original plan:
- July 20 – Cheerleading
- Aug. 14 – Men’s Golf
- Aug. 17 – Women’s Golf
- Aug. 18 – Cross Country
- Aug. 22 – Track and Field
- Aug. 22 – Softball
- Aug. 22 – Baseball
- Aug. 22 – Tennis
