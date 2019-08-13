Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * TEMPERATURE...HEAT INDICES IN THE 101 TO 106 DEGREE RANGE ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...ELEVATED HEAT INDICES WILL IMPACT THOSE WHO ENGAGE IN PROLONGED OUTDOOR WORK OR OTHER ACTIVITIES. ALSO, CAR INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. NEVER LEAVE PETS, CHILDREN, OR THE ELDERLY UNATTENDED IN PARKED VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN...AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&