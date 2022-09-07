Western Kentucky first-year baseball coach Marc Rardin and his staff have announced the signing of 20 newcomers for the 2023 baseball season. They'll join the 18 players maintained from the 2022 season to compose the 2023 squad.
The 2023 roster additions include Camden Ross, Bryson Arnette, Jack Bennett, Evan Jones, Lukas Farris, Kirk Liebert, Brayden Johnson, Cam Tullar, CJ Weins, Nic Schutte, Jake Gothrup, Elliott Rossell, Beau Coffman, Cal Higgins, Aaron Lewis, Dawson Hall, Cole Eigenhuis, Garrett Brunstetter, Bryson Rigney and Mason Burns.
"We have a good core group coming back from last year that has proven some decent numbers and potential. There has been some very good transfers thrown into the roster mix from the NCAA portal and a small freshman group that is athletic and capable for competition in different areas of the field," Rardin said in a news release.
" ... We are building a new culture from the ground up and it takes a daily process to see improvements. Patience from me and my staff, from each student-athlete and our fans and supporters is a huge need from everyone. People are going to see an energy and a solid base of culture that everyone will be able to see, hear and even feel when around here in the future. My staff will incorporate these things through a daily player development plan that we brought with us. It is what we believe works and it will here as well."
WKU will have its first official team practice Sept. 23 with a team scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. The following weekend, WKU will welcome back alumni with a barbecue and a scrimmage against Murray State at 1 p.m. On Oct. 8, WKU will travel to Lipscomb for a scrimmage starting at noon, and Oct. 12, WKU will face international competition going head-to-head with Team Ontario in its final scrimmage of the fall, starting at 6 p.m.
WKU baseball assistant coaches Rob Fournier and Dillon Napoleon provided some insight on each student-athlete:
Camden Ross |Freshman | Broomfield, Colo. | Broomfield HS | C
Fournier on Ross: "Camden comes to us as the Colorado High School Player of the Year. We will look to him as an impact player in our lineup, who has a tremendous future ahead."
Bryson Arnette | Junior | Hodgenville | John A. Logan CC | INF
Fournier on Arnette: "We look forward to immediate leadership on and off the field from Bryson. A very experienced JUCO player who will be a spark for our offense."
Jack Bennett | Freshman | Paducah | McCracken County HS | RHP/OF
Fournier on Bennett: "We are very excited to coach an exciting two-way player with a very bright future ahead."
Evan Jones | Freshman | Normal, Ind. | Normal University HS | RHP/OF
Fournier on Jones: "A talented two-way player, who will be exciting to watch develop."
Lukas Farris | Freshman | Acworth, Ga. | North Cobb Christian HS | OF
Fournier on Farris: "Another talented incoming physical freshman – who has real power potential."
Kirk Liebert | Grad. | Owensboro | Kentucky | C
Fournier on Liebert: "The staff is excited to coach a true all-around baseball player and talented prospect. He will impact us in so many ways on both sides of the ball."
Brayden Johnson Senior | Longview, Texas | Prairie View A&M | OF
Fournier on Johnson: "He comes to us as a first-team All-SWAC outfielder with lots of talent and experience. A guy we are all excited to see compete."
Cam Tullar | Grad. | Brighton, Mich. | Mississippi State | LHP
Napoleon on Tullar: "Cam Tullar supplies us with tremendous SEC experience and a trip to Omaha. Can't wait to see what he can do for the Hilltoppers."
CJ Weins | Senior | Chicago | South Carolina | RHP
Napoleon on Weins: "Another pitcher with high level SEC experience. A true workhorse and competitor that leads by example."
Nic Schutte | Freshman | Louisville | Louisville Male HS | RHP
Napoleon on Schutte: "A very athletic right-handed pitcher with a tremendous future ahead. An absolute joy to be around."
Jake Gothrup | Freshman | Lafayette, Ind. | William Henry Harrison HS | RHP
Napoleon on Gothrup: "An Indiana native who is a tremendous athlete. Real power arm potential with a bright future."
Elliott Rossell | Freshman | Zionsville, Ind. | Zionsville Community HS | RHP
Napoleon on Rossell: "He has tremendous potential to be an impact pitcher in the future. With strength, he has a chance to very special."
Beau Coffman | Junior | Louisville | Wabash Valley CC | RHP
Napoleon on Coffman: "A Kentucky native and tremendous competitor who was a leader on the Wabash Valley College pitching staff. We have big expectations to help bolster the Hilltopper pitching staff."
Cal Higgins | Sophomore | Kearney, Neb. | Iowa Western CC | LHP
Napoleon on Higgins: "Another experienced JUCO arm from a great program in Iowa Western. He will be counted on for some quality innings this season."
Aaron Lewis | Freshman | Kearney, Mo. | Liberty North HS | RHP
Napoleon on Lewis: "He is an explosive incoming freshman. Right-handed pitcher with huge potential that possesses electric stuff. He should immediately impact the Hilltopper pitching staff."
Dawson Hall | Freshman | Bowling Green | Bowling Green HS | RHP
Napoleon on Hall: "We are excited to see the Bowling Green native. He has been very impressive so far. We are really excited to see how he develops this spring."
Cole Eigenhuis | Grad. | Benicia, Calif. | Sacramento City College | RHP
Napoleon on Eigenhuis: "He is such a valuable piece to the culture of WKU – both on and off the field. He will be an intimidating force when he steps on the mound. He should provide immediate impact to our pitching staff."
Garrett Brunstetter | Freshman | Louisville | Trinity HS | LHP
Napoleon on Brunstetter: "A Louisville native, who will provide a spark for the pitching staff. Left-handed pitcher with a bright future and stability on the mound."
Bryson Rigney | Freshman | Hurricane, W.Va. | Hurricane HS | RHP
Napoleon on Rigney: "A West Virginia native who supplies us with a different look on the mound and will be used in many important roles."
Mason Burns | Junior | Bloomington, Ill. | Illinois State | RHP
Napoleon on Burns: "An Illinois native that comes to WKU from Illinois State. He will be an arm to help bolster the Hilltopper pitching staff."