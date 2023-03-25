The Western Kentucky baseball team went toe-to-toe with preseason Conference USA favorite Louisiana Tech on Saturday at Nick Denes Field, but ultimately came away with nothing to show for it in the win column.
The Bulldogs opened the three-game series by sweeping the doubleheader against WKU, winning game one 5-3 and holding on for a 3-2 victory in the nightcap.
WKU (15-9 overall, 1-4 Conference USA) had chances in both games, but it was Louisiana Tech who got the big plays -- and wins -- late.
“It’s been the season,” WKU coach Marc Rardin said. “I came into the season trying to help get us going in the right direction. We are going in the right direction, but people talk about ‘Well, you’ve got to get over that hump.’ Well, right now there’s a few mountains and it’s just the winning way. We’re still working on that -- getting that two hit, that sac bunt down or not letting them score after we score.
“We can be, 'We are closer to winning games,' but we are not winning games.”
Louisiana Tech used a late rally to take Saturday’s opener, with home runs providing the bulk of the scoring.
WKU struck first with a two-run homer from Lukas Farris in the bottom of the second inning. Louisiana Tech answered in the top of the third, with an error extending the inning to set up a three-run homer to left from Daulton Davis.
The Hilltoppers tied the score on a solo homer from Ty Batusich in the sixth, but the Bulldogs answered again in the next at-bat when Ethan Bates hit a fly ball to the wall in center that Ty Crittenberger initially had but came out of his glove after he crashed into the wall, allowing Bates to score on an inside-the-park home run.
“It was in his glove,” Rardin said. “That’s gotta be made. I know (he) had it. That didn’t lose us the game. I’m just saying that is who we have to be as a whole. We have to make those plays.”
Adarius Myers added an RBI double in the eighth and WKU was unable to rally in its final two at-bats.
WKU outhit Louisiana Tech 9-7. Batusich had three hits, while Farris and Drew Reckart added two hits each.
In the nightcap, Bowling Green High School product Dawson Hall pitched a career-high six innings, allowing two runs with a career-high seven strikeouts, but Louisiana Tech starter Jonathan Fincher countered with 6⅓ scoreless innings.
Myers got Louisiana Tech on the board with an RBI double in the second and Philip Matulia added a solo homer to right in the sixth to make the score 2-0.
WKU had a chance to get on the board in the bottom of the inning, with Aiden Gilroy at second with two outs when Tristin Garcia singled to left. Gilroy looked like he was going to score without a throw, but he slipped rounding third and had to stay there. Farris followed with a strikeout, stranding two runners and keeping the deficit at 2-0.
“That is kinda where we are right now,” Rardin said. “That is so much more than someone slipping around third when they could have scored. That’s part of who we are right now. It’s tough. It’s tough for me. I know these guys are expecting more right now and they should.”
The Hilltoppers broke through on an RBI single by Crittenberger in the seventh, but again stranded two runners.
Louisiana Tech got an insurance run in the eighth which proved big in the bottom of the inning when Reckart scored from third after being awarded an extra base when Louisiana Tech catcher Jorge Corona picked up a wild pitch with his catcher’s helmet.
“We are getting the national championship in moral victories right now,” Rardin said. “We really are, but there’s got to be a point where those guys walk out of that locker room and I get in my vehicle and go home where they are seeing more results. I’m seeing them, but they want to see them on the scoreboard as well.”
WKU outhit Louisiana Tech 8-5. Garcia paced the offense with two hits.
The series is scheduled to conclude at 1 p.m. on Sunday, with WKU looking to avoid the sweep.