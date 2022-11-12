Western Kentucky baseball coach Marc Rardin has announced the signing of 11 recruits to the program on national signing day.
Six junior college transfers and five high school signees will arrive at WKU next fall.
"It is very exciting for us, being a new staff," Rardin said in a news release. "Really starting a new era and for this class to be the first class coming in. We thought it was a really balanced group between JUCO and high school. We thought it was balanced for what we need on the mound, and as position players, I thought we made ourselves a little bit more athletic for the future between being able to run and play defense, yet hit a few more balls out of the yard, while also being able to steal bases.
"The versatility that the recruiting class will allow us for the future. You cannot talk about the recruiting class without talking about coach Rob Fournier and coach Dillon Napoleon and their efforts and the assistance with coach Daylan Nanny with all the visits, all the videos, all the phone calls, and everything that goes on to build relationships with kids. I thought coach Fournier and coach Napoleon did a fantastic job with that.
"It is not easy to come in as a new staff and find the right kids from the right families that are excited to be a part of something that is going to be trending upwards instead of maybe taking the easy status quo-type program. It is just a good foundation between the right student-athlete from the great families that they come from. It is just another exciting part of what is to be from WKU baseball."
Hunter Small | Owensboro | Olney Central CC | RHP
Made 10 appearances while starting five games on the mound … Posted a 3.26 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 30.1 innings of work … Went 2-0 in 2021-22.
Zach Dueñas | Olney, Ill. | Olney Central CC | RHP
Made 12 appearances while starting five on the mound … Posted a 7.66 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 24.2 innings of work … Went 4-1 in 2021-22.
Zayd Brannigan | Kennesaw, Ga. | Georgia Highlands College | INF
Appeared in 55 games for Georgia Highlands … Produced a .344/.431/.596 slash line … Added 44 runs, 62 RBIs, 15 doubles, 20 walks and nine home runs … Tallied 75 putouts and 132 assists in the field.
Grant Burleson | Summertown, Tenn. | Columbia State CC | RHP
Made 13 appearances while starting 10 on the mound … Posted a 3.00 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 57 innings of work … Went 4-0 in 2021-22.
Kyle Hayes | West Chicago, Ill. | Kirkwood CC | INF
Appeared in 58 games for Kirkwood … Produced a .337/.467/.642 slash line … Added 57 runs, 58 RBIs, 11 doubles, 40 walks and 16 home runs … Tallied 340 putouts and 22 assists in the field.
Brady Browning | Madison, Fla. | Chipola College | INF
Appeared in 34 games … Produced a .325/.472/.434 slash line … Added 19 runs, 14 RBIs, six doubles, 17 walks and one home run … Tallied seven putouts and 18 assists in the field.
Jace Kirby | Spring Hill, Tenn. | Summit HS | LHP
Had 10 strikeouts in five innings of work in 2021-22.
Zach Lyles | Fairmount, Ga. | Sonoraville HS | 2-WAY
"... Ran a 7.10 second 60-yard dash. The primary outfielder has good athleticism, ranges on the ball with ease, and encompasses good arm action with an over the top slot and accurate throws. As a secondary left-handed pitcher, Lyles has a smooth, over the top arm action with a good feel for the strike zone. The left handed hitter has an open stance, high hands, a high back elbow load, and coils into contact with solid power and a developing that speed. Great student." - 2020 Southeast Prospect Showcase
Bryce Nevils | South Holland, Ill. | Brother Rice HS | OF/INF
Appeared in 37 games for Brother Rice … Produced a .286/.357/.347 slash line … recorded 10 runs, 13 RBIs and eight doubles.
Dylan Mannino | O'Fallon, Ill. | Belleville East HS | RHP
Made 3 appearances on the mound … Posted a 1.34 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 15.2 innings of work … Went 3-0 in 2021-22.
Bryer Arview | Bethalto, Ill. | Civic Memorial HS | INF
Had a .463 batting average through four years in high school with 20 extra-base hits.