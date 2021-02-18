Due to inclement weather in the Bowling Green area, the Western Kentucky baseball team has postponed Friday's season-opener at Nick Denes Field against North Dakota State.
Both programs are still hopeful to play the series and are currently in talks on more potential schedule changes, and WKU will provide updates as necessary for additional changes.
The series with North Dakota State was originally scheduled to begin Friday and continue with 1 p.m. games Saturday and Sunday.
The WKU softball team is set to kick off the 2021 season this weekend in Chattanooga, Tenn., at the Chattanooga-hosted Chatt Challenge, however.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to play five games after last weekend’s opener in Georgia was canceled due to weather. The Hilltoppers are set for two games Friday against Kennesaw State and Chattanooga, two games Saturday against Indiana State and Kennesaw State, and then will wrap things up Sunday morning against Indiana State before heading home.
