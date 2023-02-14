The Marc Rardin era is set to begin for the Western Kentucky baseball team when the Hilltoppers open the season hosting Dayton at 3 p.m. on Friday at Nick Denes Field.
Rardin arrives from Iowa Western Community College looking to bring confidence and optimism for a program that finished 18-36 overall last season, 7-23 in Conference USA.
“It’s an exciting time, taking over a new program,” Rardin said. “There’s a lot of excitement to it. Big change for kids that were here. Big change for kids that we brought in. I’m sure the No. 1 change was with me.
“ ... It’s been a change, night and day from me coming – what has been and what is now. That’s just what happens.”
Senior infielder Matt Meyer said the team is ready to get the season going.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Meyer said. “The fall is a grind. Even when we get back from winter (break), it’s a grind. I can’t explain how excited we are to finally put all that work out on the field against someone else.”
Rardin said the transition has been smooth so far. He has seen growth and the players are way better now than when he took the job last June.
“They have really gotten into the acceptance of what we are trying to do – what I am saying, what it really means not just in athleticism but in the person,” Rardin said. “That’s what is going to give us a chance to win a lot of times. You are just trying to get them to be in position to have a chance to win. That’s what we are doing.”
WKU opens with 16 home games in the first 18 games before opening Conference USA play at Middle Tennessee on March 17.
“That came about from me being a Northern guy,” Rardin said. “I know there are enough Northern teams above us. I know we are not that Southern team, but who you are looking at right now this a Southern (team) and there are enough people above us that are looking for somewhere to go. They can’t all go down to the Floridas or Atlanta, Georgia or wherever down in Texas. This is one of those landing spots for people early in February and March.”
Rardin said the early schedule allows the team time to get into a routine as well as build team chemistry with a mix of returning players and new additions.
Senior pitcher Devyn Terbrak agreed that the schedule allows the Hilltoppers a chance to build momentum by the time conference play begins.
“It’s going to help having all of those home games,” Terbrak said. “We are all comfortable on our home field, and that will make even more of a winning opportunity for us.”
Meyer said it's also a chance to put a rough 2022 season in the rear-view mirror.
“I think last year we had good players,” Meyer said. “We just weren’t able to put it together. The fact that he has been able to bring together players from last year and new players and we have been able to do great things so far, it instills confidence in us.”
And while Rardin has been pleased with what he has seen so far, he said the true test begins Friday when the Hilltoppers finally take the field.
“I think we are getting to the point of where we need to be to start the season and then it just goes from there,” Rardin said. “I hate the word process because it is used so much, but it is true. It is a process.”