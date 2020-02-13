Due to projected inclement weather in the Bowling Green area on Friday, Western Kentucky has announced schedule changes to its season-opening baseball home series against Valparaiso.
Originally scheduled to host Valpo at 3 p.m. on Friday, the Hilltoppers will now open their 2020 season at 1 p.m. on Saturday followed by games on Sunday (1 p.m.) and Monday (1 p.m.).
Fans can watch Sunday’s game on HSSN on Facebook.
